The MR Elastography Extension has been developed to enhance diagnostic confidence by delivering faster, more robust stiffness maps across larger regions in the liver. With this extension, MRE can be performed up to 8 times faster and in a single breathhold¹ compared to FFE MRE (gradient echo), while delivering equal or better image confidence. FFE MRE requires a breathhold per slice. The MR Elastography Extension supports you in getting consistent results for diverse patients.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
1. Compared to Philips MR Elastography (gradient echo), at 3.0T
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.