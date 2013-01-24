Search terms
The PerformaTrak full face mask uses dual-density forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. Its dependable fit gives patients an easy and sensible full face mask option.
Mask Adhesive Accessory: Allows for mask re-application
Mask Adhesive Accessory: Alignment guide aids application
Mask Adhesive Accessory: Created with comfort in mind
Mask Adhesive Accessory: Supports high-quality care
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks
Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
