QLAB Cardiovascular ultrasound quantification software

QLAB cardiac analysis

Cardiovascular ultrasound quantification software

QLAB helps you easily access data to drive decisions influencing quality patient care. Enhance department workflow efficiency by viewing and analyzing data on or off-cart.

Features
Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ)
View, slice, and display 3D volumes with Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ). Measure distance and areas from 2D MPR views to get biplane LV volume, ejection fraction (EF), and LV mass calculations. Manipulate 2D planes for more accurate biplane 2D EF with no foreshortening.
Automated Cardiac Motion Quantificationᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅(aCMQᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅)

Based upon 2D speckle tracking, aCMQ automatically places an ROI based upon the selected anatomical view and generates measurements of both global and regional myocardial functions. It also provides a table, 17-segment bull's-eye, and a variety of waveform displays. LV ejection fraction (EF), end systolic volume (ESV), and end diastolic volume (EDV) are also provided. This provides a fast and easy way to acquire both EF and GLS at the same time the images are acquired or post-exam on a workstation.
Region of Interest (ROI)

This Q-App provides echo contrast and color images helping you to extract acoustic data from images.
Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQA)

3DQA Measures LV endocardial volumes, stroke volume (SV), and true 3D ejection fraction (EF) using semi-automated border detection in 3D space. This offers timing assessment for each of 17 minimal regional volumes and determines a synchronicity index for all volume segments or a user-selectable group of volume segments. Use the semi-automated Q-App to measure global 3D ejection fraction with no geometric assumption, also providing simultaneous timing information for heart failure assessment.
Accurate and fast

Fast and accurate ejection fraction calculations

An essential component of nearly every echo exam, ejection fraction is among the chief echocardiographic parameters predictive of impending left ventricular dysfunction and clinical deterioration, and is an important factor to consider when planning surgical correction. Each of the Q-Apps in the QLAB solution suite provide ejection fraction (EF) results; Automated Cardiac 2D Quantificationᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ – a2DQᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅, Automated Cardiac Motion Quantificationᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ – aCMQᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅, Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ, and Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ Advanced.
Automated 2D Cardiac Quantificationᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅(a2DQᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅)

Automatic border detection of LV, as well as rapid access to proven 2D EF and volumes are offered with Automated 2d Cardiac Quantificationᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅(a2DQᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅). It includes the Biplane Simpson’s method/TMAD (using annulus motion). The ideal tool of every echo lab, a2DQᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅gives 2D EF with one click on every patient without any manual tracing. TMAD provides a validated index that correlates with EF, which is especially useful on the technically difficult patient.
Managing

Managing heart failure patients

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy can improve the survival rates of heart failure patients who respond to this therapy. However, the established method of assessment doesn’t always predict a positive response, resulting in ineffective use of an expensive therapy. Any new assessment method must be easily integrated into standard echo studies. QLAB offers comprehensive 2D and 3D advanced quantification tools for assessing heart failure patients leveraging Intima Media Thickness – IMT, Automated Cardiac Motion Quantification – aCMQᴬᴵ Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ Advanced.
Mitral Valve Navigatorᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ (MVNᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅)

This is an easy-to-use guided tool for providing a comprehensive list of MV and its supporting anatomical measurements and calculations. This requires a volume from the 3D TEE transducer. An easy-to-interpret model in eight guided steps, you can also get more basic measurements regarding annulus and leaflet which can be acquired in just four steps.
QLAB is for you

Proven quantification

QLAB is for you if you are interested in proven quantification for exams that are easier to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. You can view, manipulate, and measure 3D data sets with comprehensive measurement reporting. This offers advanced image analysis tools for 2D and 3D quantification and color Doppler quantification and contrast studies. This also offers off-cart cardiac viewing, rendering and advanced quantification in 2D, color, and 3D imaging modes with the ability to create BMP, TIF, JPG, MOV, WMV, and AVI files quickly and easily.
Measuring cardiac tissue motion and strain

Automated Cardiac Motion Quantificationᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅(aCMQᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅)
