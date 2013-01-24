By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
MicroVascular Imaging (MVI) uses specially designed post-processing software to map contrast agent progression. This software plug-in measures changes in the image from frame to frame, suppressing background tissue signals and capturing additional contrast data. The additional data obtained using MVI dramatically enhances vessel conspicuity.
Elastography Quantification (EQ)
Elastography Analysis (EA)
This Q-app provides strain elastography analysis of tissue deformation based on an elastogram and provides decision support for tissue stiffness.
General Imaging 3DQ (GI 3DQ)
GI 3DQ is 3D tools that support the viewing and quantification of 3D data sets. This allows you to view, crop, rotate, access, use all vision controls, and perform measurements on 3D ultrasound data sets.
Intima Media Thickness (IMT)
This plugin provides easy and consistent measurement of intima media thickness in carotids and other superficial vessels.
Vascular Plaque Quantification
Vascular Plaque Quantification to quantify atherosclerosis
Vascular Plaque Quantification is a non-invasive tool that uses 3D technology to visualize and quantify both the overall volume of vascular plaque in the carotid artery and the percent area of vessel reduction, as well as other characteristics of plaque composition. VPQ may prove to be a valuable tool to aid in determining who is at an increased risk of stroke or cardiovascular disease based on this important measurement of plaque buildup in the carotid artery.
Fetal Heart Navigator (FHN)
FHN provides a semi-automated protocol using 3D datasets to evaluate the fetal heart. This automates the initial ductal arch view and guides the novice user in obtaining views recommended in the ISUOG Fetal Cardiac Screening Guidelinesᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅
Region of Interest (ROI)
QLAB ROI is designed for both contrast and 2D imaging to increase the consistency and reliability of acoustic measurementsᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅
