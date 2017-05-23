Remote services Customer care

Or visit our "Contact Us" page for more options
Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Philips shares a dedication to solve issues before they start, and the drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With Philips taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Proven expertise – knowledge base driven by years of experience
Peak performance with secure connectivity
Strong protection to manage costs and enhance operations
Enhanced system uptime and clinical performance through robust tools
MRI systems feature proactive remote service tool
