Comprehensive view from admission to discharge
View patient monitoring history across the continuum of care – from the ED, to non-telemetry med-surg areas, the OR, procedure areas and ICU, through to telemetry floors and even during transport. With all this data at the clinicians' fingertips, the user interface has been updated with the goal of making important data easily identifiable at the central, web, and mobile device. This allows you to make clinical decisions based on the most recent patient data – at every stage of your patient’s hospital journey.