Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

For Imaging Systems Service Agreements

For Imaging Systems

Service Agreements

Find similar products

RightFit Service Agreements are designed to help you meet your medical equipment service challenges and address your business priorities. You’ll find solutions developed around the needs of your facility, with the right balance of relationship, value, and flexibility.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
RightFit Protection || Flexibility, Relationship, and

RightFit Protection for robust security

With RightFit Service Agreement Protection, maintain operational integrity with a 98% uptime guarantee and strategic parts coverage to protect your systems’ most at-risk parts. Take advantage of earliest next-day parts shipping and extended weekday service coverage from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., including after-hours Planned Maintenance. *
RightFit Primary || Flexibility, Relationship, and

RightFit Primary for a flexible advantage

With RightFit Service Agreement Primary, tailor your service coverage by picking and choosing from a full range of options. Get a 98% uptime guarantee, on-site response, Transition Assist, and parts delivery for dependable performance. Experience peace of mind knowing that your equipment is being maintained according to OEM standards with planned maintenance.
RightFit Support || Flexibility, Relationship, and

RightFit Support for a cooperative relationship

Support your in-house engineers through RightFit Service Agreement Support. They’ll have secure access to OEM parts and technical expertise and unlimited second-response labor. Full coverage for critical parts is provided. There are options for strategic parts coverage, parts and labor pools, and premium value-added services.
RightFit Value || Flexibility, Relationship, and

RightFit Value for basic care

For basic, economic-minded coverage, RightFit Service Agreement Value helps you stretch your budget. It provides full parts coverage to preserve equipment quality and performance. You get a bank of labor hours** to cover all corrective maintenance***. It includes planned maintenance to sustain OEM standards on equipment.
RightFit Uptime

RightFit Uptime for exceptional performance

Achieve superb performance with a 99% uptime guarantee. RightFit Service Agreement Uptime gives you extended weekday coverage from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., expedited parts delivery, and priority access to our regional parts depots. Schedule flexible maintenance, Mon-Fri, 7 a.m. to midnight, and Sat, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Utilization reports, clinical education, and CEUs are included.
RightFit Assist || Flexibility, Relationship, and

RightFit Support for core reinforcement

Meet the fundamental needs of your facility. RightFit Service Agreement Assist can be customized for your specific requirements. It provides strategic parts, labor, or a combination of both parts & labor pools to reduce expenses. Parts pools are available for multiple systems. OEM-designed and certified training is available to develop your in-house team expertise.
RightFit Value Out-of-Hospital for Philips’ lowest contract entry expense

RightFit Value Out-of-Hospital for Philips’ lowest contract entry expense

When imaging availability and lower costs are an everyday balance, peace of mind is offered through our RightFit Value Out-of-Hospital service agreement. Designed for imaging center customers and away from hospital care locations, this new offering includes unlimited labor, planned maintenance, and strategic parts coverage – all at an accessible price.

IMV ServiceTrak™ All Systems Imaging again names Philips #1 with customer service ratings

 

Read more
Philips continuous improvement

Count on Philips for continuous improvement    

We share your dedication to anticipate and prevent issues, and the drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. You count on Philips the way your patients count on you.
Medical imaging equipment

 

When selecting a medical imaging equipment service solution agreement you must consider the cost, coverage, expertise, response time, and people with whom you’ll work. With Philips you get the perfect balance.
ixr customer service testimonial

 

Partnership defined through innovation, service and a common goal –patient care.
customer care solution center

 

The Customer Care Solutions Center provides quick issue resolution through collaboration between remote engineers and technical experts.

Built to suit your needs

 

RightFit Service Agreements are designed around you, with a dynamic service portfolio based upon relationship, value, and flexibility. Relationship that gives you access to clinical and technical expertise. Value to select coverage for strategic services to fit your budget. And flexibility to adapt your medical imaging equipment service agreement when your needs change.
built to suit your needs
expert support

Expert support

 

All RightFit Service Agreements include 24/7 access to the USA-based Customer Care Solutions Center. You’ll receive prompt service for quick issue resolution. The Center offers technical and clinical expertise, remote delivery of support and informatics via state-of-the-art technology systems, and fast technical diagnosis.

Clinical training programs

 

It is vital your staff is knowledgeable about the latest procedures and technologies. Choose from a comprehensive list of clinical education programs designed to support clinical excellence, increase use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence, enhance workflow and productivity, and foster professional growth and teamwork. Take courses from virtually anywhere - online, on-site, symposiums, or at our training center.
HCNOCTN21 feature c
HCNOCTN159 feature b

A lifetime of strong performance

 

Stay at the forefront of new developments and get the most from your systems every day. Lifecycle Solutions Services are managed and delivered by your Philips service engineer and are available to customers with or without an active service agreement.

Service that is just right for you

 

At Philips, we think you shouldn't have to compromise. We’ll build a service solution that’s just right for you.
video thumbnail

Documentation

Brochure (13)

Brochure

  • * Available to customers in remote areas
  • ** Number of labor hours varies by modality
  • *** Travel does not impact bank of labor hours
  • Not available for Multi-Vendor Service.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand