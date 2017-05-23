For Imaging Systems Service Agreements

Search terms
RightFit Service Agreements are designed to help you meet your medical equipment service challenges and address your business priorities. You’ll find solutions developed around the needs of your facility, with the right balance of relationship, value, and flexibility.
RightFit Protection for robust security
RightFit Primary for a flexible advantage
RightFit Support for a cooperative relationship
RightFit Value for basic care
RightFit Uptime for exceptional performance
RightFit Support for core reinforcement
RightFit Value Out-of-Hospital for Philips’ lowest contract entry expense
When selecting a medical imaging equipment service solution agreement you must consider the cost, coverage, expertise, response time, and people with whom you’ll work. With Philips you get the perfect balance.
Partnership defined through innovation, service and a common goal –patient care.
The Customer Care Solutions Center provides quick issue resolution through collaboration between remote engineers and technical experts.
RightFit Service Agreements are designed around you, with a dynamic service portfolio based upon relationship, value, and flexibility. Relationship that gives you access to clinical and technical expertise. Value to select coverage for strategic services to fit your budget. And flexibility to adapt your medical imaging equipment service agreement when your needs change.
All RightFit Service Agreements include 24/7 access to the USA-based Customer Care Solutions Center. You’ll receive prompt service for quick issue resolution. The Center offers technical and clinical expertise, remote delivery of support and informatics via state-of-the-art technology systems, and fast technical diagnosis.
It is vital your staff is knowledgeable about the latest procedures and technologies. Choose from a comprehensive list of clinical education programs designed to support clinical excellence, increase use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence, enhance workflow and productivity, and foster professional growth and teamwork. Take courses from virtually anywhere - online, on-site, symposiums, or at our training center.
Stay at the forefront of new developments and get the most from your systems every day. Lifecycle Solutions Services are managed and delivered by your Philips service engineer and are available to customers with or without an active service agreement.
At Philips, we think you shouldn't have to compromise. We’ll build a service solution that’s just right for you.
