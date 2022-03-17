Search terms

Cardiovascular Workspace is a scalable and interoperable solution that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the complete cardiovascular care continuum.

Seamless integration

Seamless integration

Easy access to advanced clinical tools and streamlined integration with EMR/HIS systems from a single location, enhancing operational efficiency.

Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration

Access to accurate and actionable data across departments, while reducing administrative burden with automatic data synchronization with the VNA.

Scalability at the core

Scalable and interoperable solution that that grows and evolves with your specific needs from a single department to an enterprise solution across regions.

Enhanced diagnostic confidence

Access to patients comprehensive data and intelligent clinical quantification tools for fast and informed cardiac care treatment decisions.

Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration

Access to accurate and actionable data across departments, while reducing administrative burden with automatic data synchronization with the VNA.

Scalability at the core

Scalable and interoperable solution that that grows and evolves with your specific needs from a single department to an enterprise solution across regions.

Enhanced diagnostic confidence

Access to patients comprehensive data and intelligent clinical quantification tools for fast and informed cardiac care treatment decisions.

What’s new in cardiac imaging

Cardiovascular software feature comparison chart

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and Xcelera provide access to cardiovascular clinical information. We are continuously improving our next-generation cardiovascular image and information management solution, IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, with 2 releases every year in the past 3 years. Find out below what we can deliver on when you upgrade to IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and keep an eye on this page to stay up to date on our continuous development.
 

For more information on the features of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular please contact your local sales representative or submit your interest here.

survey thumbnail

Mapping out connected cardiology’s data-driven success

Key findings from the 2020 Cardiovascular Business Leadership Survey reveal that healthcare organizations see cardiovascular information systems (CVIS) as essential for defining a data-rich path forward for more connected cardiology and better patient care.

Hear from our partners about cardiovascular software

  • "The main benefit from an IT perspective is that we have less overhead, more modern technology and more customizable configurations, for example for user access and rights. We are much more comfortable with how it has been configured.”

    - John Hayes

    Head of IT, Blackrock Clinical, Dublin, Ireland

  • "To be able to compare previous studies right in front of you is brilliant! If I was doing an echo on a patient and I was curious about their ECG, rather than me doing an ECG, I would just cross check to see if they have had one recently.”

    - Martine Peagram

    Senior Cardiac Physiologist, Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, Ireland

  • "The integration of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular with our EMR has improved the efficiency of our echo workflow. Measurements are transferred directly to the report and as soon as I finished my report, it is immediately available for all clinicians.” 

    - Dr. Rasmus Møgelvang

    Head of Cardiac Imaging, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark

  • "I believe the advantage (with IntelliSpace Cardiovascular) is predominantly in the time saved. Especially in a hospital like this; a large hospital with multiple locations it’s important that we’re able to gather information quickly.“

    - Randall de Visser, M.D.

    Cardiologist, Elisabeth-TweeSteden Hospital, Tilburg, The Netherlands

  • "When we have one interoperable system, it makes it easier for cardiologists to move from setting to setting in our healthcare system. We simply connect to the system and have the ability to do our work wherever we are.”

    - Dr. Alex Kirby

    Cardiac Cath Lab Medical Director and Cardiologist, CarolinaEast Physicians – Heart Center

  • "Any provider throughout the health system can see what imaging a patient has had done and what their results are. That prevents duplicate scans that we don’t always get reimbursed for.”

    - Rick Fisher

    Imaging Services Director, CarolinaEast Health System

  • "Having all of the tests that were performed throughout the entire hospital right there at your fingertips, that means everything.” 

    - Laura Peters

    Cath Lab, EP, and Special Procedures Manager, CarolinaEast Medical Center

  • "The standardization of the workflow helps overall, so that it becomes centralized. No matter where the patient is, no matter which exam they're having, anyone can access that information. Whether it's x-ray, whether it's nuclear medicine, whether it's echo, we all can access the same information no matter which department they went to to have their exam done.”

    - Michael Holley

    Senior Technologist, CarolinaEast Physician Practice Offices

    thumbnail image

    Focus on patient care

    • Diagnostic guidance
    • Advanced analysis
    • Data mining capabilities

    thumbnail image

    Intuitive & easy to work with

    • Cardiology timeline
    • Customizable workspace
    • Multi-modality view

    thumbnail image

    Interoperability

    • Launch into third-party applications
    • EMR and multi-modality integration
    • Data transfer across healthcare players

    Partnering in data-driven innovation

    clinician looking at computer screen

    Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute

    Daily, weekly and monthly reports generated by Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and Xper Information Management with Xper Flex Cardio have a direct effect on improving quality and performance.

    Read the case study (3.48MB)

    Holston Valley Medical Center, Ballad Health

    Leveraging existing capabilities to analyze volume data within IntelliSpace Cardiovascular helped Ballad Health develop a pathway for using existing staff to clear the backlog without a need for outside resources.

    Read the case study (77.0KB)

    Specifications

    WEBserver
    WEBserver
    CPU, # Clients &lt;gt/>25
    • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better
    vCPU
    • Minimum 4, 8 for 10+ clients
    RAM
    • 16 GB Minimum, 32 GB Recommended
    Storage, OS partition
    • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
    Storage, Repository
    • Must be equal to IntelliSpace Cardiovascular server¹
    Storage type
    • Must be equal to IntelliSpace Cardiovascular server
    Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
    • Per client connection 100 IOPS
    Network, 1 Gbps
    • Minimum
    Network, multiple 1 Gbps uplinks
    • Recommended
    Redundant power supplies
    • Recommended
    Test Server²
    Test Server²
    CPU, # Clients &lt;lt/> 5
    • Minimum Single Xeon E5-2620 or better
    vCPU
    • Minimum 2, recommended 4
    RAM
    • 8 GB Minimum, 16 GB Recommended
    Storage, OS partition
    • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
    Storage, Data partition
    • Minimum 100 GB in hardware Raid 1
    Custom Size
    • Minimum 10 GB, can be extended based on usage
    Storage type
    • N/A (no redundancy needed)
    Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
    • N/A (not used for performance testing)
    Archive, Duplicate NAS system
    • Optional
    Archive, DICOM archive
    • Optional
    Archive, Archiving on SAN
    • Optional
    Network, 1 Gbps
    • Minimum
    Redundant power supplies
    • N/A (no redundancy needed)
    Client Hardware – Zero-footprint environment only
    Client Hardware – Zero-footprint environment only
    CPU
    • Minimum Dual core 1.2 GHz or better
    RAM
    • 1 GB free
    Graphics (Size & resolution)
    • 10” with minimum 1024 x 768
    Network
    • Minimum 54 Mbps wireless
    Operating System
    • Windows 10 (Professional, Ultimate, Enterprise) Windows 7 SP1 (x86 or x64) (Ultimate, Enterprise & Professional version)
    Client Browser
    • Internet Explorer 10 Internet Explorer 11 Google Chrome 53 or higher, Apple Safari 9.0
    Advanced Analytics Server
    Advanced Analytics Server
    CPU, # Clients &lt;lt/> 5
    • Minimum Single Xeon E5-2620 or better
    CPU, # Clients &lt;gt/> 5
    • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better
    vCPU
    • Minimum 4
    RAM
    • 16 GB Minimum
    Storage, OS partition
    • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
    Storage, Data partition
    • Minimum 100 GB in hardware Raid 1
    Network, 1 Gbps
    • Minimum
    Redundant power supplies
    • Recommended
    Client Hardware – Thick client
    Client Hardware – Thick client
    CPU
    • Minimum Intel Core2 Duo 1.86 GHz, Xeon E5-1620 (3 GHz 8 MB cache 4 cores) recommended
    RAM
    • 4 GB Minimum, 8 GB Recommended
    Graphics (Size & resolution)
    • Minimum 1280 x 1024
    Graphics resolution for EP use
    • Vertical 1200 pixels
    Video card
    • K2200, nVidia K620/K630 per monitor nVidia Quadro (k)2000(d), nVidia Q600 per monitor
    Storage
    • 64GB free hard disk space for installation and image storage
    Network
    • Minimum 100 Mbit, 1 Gbit Recommended
    Diagnostic displays
    • Mandatory, Two 2 MP Barco color monitors recommended
    Operating System
    • Windows 10, Windows 7 SP1 (x86 or x64) (Ultimate, Enterprise & Professional version)
    Client Browser
    • Internet Explorer 10 with Windows 7 Internet Explorer 11 with Windows 7 and Windows 10 Google Chrome 53 or higher, Apple Safari 9.0
    Application Server
    Application Server
    CPU, # Clients &lt;lt/> 5
    • Minimum Single Xeon E5-2620 or better
    CPU, # Clients &lt;gt/> 5
    • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better
    CPU, # Clients &lt;gt/> 25
    • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better and a dedicated web server
    vCPU
    • Minimum 4
    RAM
    • 16 GB Minimum, 32 GB Recommended
    Storage, OS partition
    • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
    Storage, Data partition
    • Minimum 100 GB in hardware Raid 1
    Storage, Repository
    • 1 TB Minimum, 2 TB Recommended
    Storage type
    • Hardware Raid 5 set + hot-spare
    Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
    • Per client connection 250 IOPS
    Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
    • Per modality connection 100 IOPS
    Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
    • Other 100 IOPS per connection
    Storage, backup external
    • Mandatory
    Archive, Duplicate NAS system
    • Recommended
    Archive, DICOM archive
    • Supported
    Archive, Archiving on SAN
    • Recommended
    Network, 1 Gbps
    • Minimum &lt;5 concurrent client
    Network, multiple 1 Gbps uplinks
    • Recommended >5 concurrent clients
    Redundant power supplies
    • Recommended
    Operating System
    • Windows Server 2012 R2 (64 bit) Standard, Enterprise editions Windows Server 2008R2 SP1 (x64) (Standard & Enterprise Version)
    Database Software
    • SQL Server 2014 SP2 (with Windows Server 2012 R2) SQL Server 2008R2 SP3 (x64)
    See all specifications
    • *Philips Cardiovascular Workspace is the commercial name of the medical device Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular.
    • **It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for Cardiovascular Workspace are met.
    • **Some products are only available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

