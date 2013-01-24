Patient monitoring service agreements

The Customer Care Solutions Center provides quick issue resolution through collaboration between remote engineers and technical experts.
RightFit Service Agreements are designed to help you meet your medical equipment service challenges and address your business priorities. You’ll find solutions designed around the needs of your facility, with the right balance of relationship, value, and flexibility.
RightFit Protection for software maintenance*
RightFit Support Parts for enhancing your biomed staff
RightFit Support Bench for reliable repair service
RightFit Support Exchange for unit swap
RightFit Value for comprehensive onsite support
RightFit Assist for direct connect assistance
RightFit Service Agreements address your need for a range of medical equipment service solutions in today’s mission-critical healthcare environment. When you purchase monitoring equipment, you expect outstanding clinical performance, an excellent return on your investment, and a low cost of ownership.
All RightFit Service Agreements include 24/7 access to the USA-based Customer Care Solutions Center. You’ll receive prompt service for quick issue resolution. The Center offers technical and clinical expertise, remote delivery of support and informatics via state-of-the-art technology systems, and fast technical diagnosis.
It is vital your staff is knowledgeable about the latest procedures and technologies. Choose from a comprehensive list of clinical education programs designed to support clinical excellence, increase use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence, enhance workflow and productivity, and foster professional growth and teamwork. Take courses from virtually anywhere - online, on-site, symposiums, or at our training center.
You deserve a seamless and effective monitoring experience from installation through daily use. Applying network models and proven installation processes, the Philips Value Added Services consultation team can help you design a patient-monitoring environment to meet your clinical, biomed, and IT needs, delivering on schedule with costs that are known upfront.
