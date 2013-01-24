Home
Patient monitoring service agreements

Patient monitoring

service agreements

RightFit Service Agreements are designed to help you meet your medical equipment service challenges and address your business priorities. You’ll find solutions designed around the needs of your facility, with the right balance of relationship, value, and flexibility.

RightFit Protection

RightFit Protection for software maintenance*

Enjoy a multi-year software maintenance agreement to enhance your clinical performance and increase investment value with RightFit Protection Software Maintenance Agreements for IntelliVue Systems. This agreement keeps you current with application and technical support for your IntelliVue Systems as well as software upgrades for the duration of the agreement.
RightFit Support Parts

RightFit Support Parts for enhancing your biomed staff

Harness the skills of your biomedical engineering staff with the RightFit Service Agreement Support Parts. This cooperative agreement pairs genuine Philips parts and expertise with your own in-house resources. It includes 24x7 technical and clinical phone support (with Direct Connect to a technical engineer), priority OEM parts, and priority onsite backup (optional).
RightFit Support Bench

RightFit Support Bench for reliable repair service

Experience reliable repair service for your Philips monitoring equipment with RightFit Service Agreement Support Bench. Keep your equipment in peak operating condition with a plan that provides a high level of medical equipment service delivery and priority response, repair of existing device, as well as technical expertise from our 24x7 technical and clinical phone support.
RightFit Support Exchange

RightFit Support Exchange for unit swap

Receive next day unit exchange for select patient monitoring equipment with RightFit Service Agreement Support Exchange. Achieve the clinical and financial results you expect with reliable next business day unit exchange and priority shipping and response. You get superb technical expertise from our 24x7 technical and clinical phone support.
RightFit Value

RightFit Value for comprehensive onsite support

Obtain comprehensive onsite support and services for your mission-critical healthcare systems with RightFit Value for IntelliVue monitors, central stations, telemetry, and Invivo monitoring products. You get 24x7 technical/clinical phone support (with Direct Connect to a technical engineer) and next business day onsite technical support.
RightFit Assist

RightFit Assist for direct connect assistance

Maintain your monitoring equipment with phone and web support through RightFit Service Agreement Assist. This agreement helps your biomed staff keep equipment running smoothly with discounts on parts orders, priority parts delivery, and 24x7 technical and clinical phone support. You also get Direct Connect to a technical engineer.
Fast and efficient resolution    

 

The Customer Care Solutions Center provides quick issue resolution through collaboration between remote engineers and technical experts.
Built to suit your needs

 

RightFit Service Agreements address your need for a range of medical equipment service solutions in today’s mission-critical healthcare environment. When you purchase monitoring equipment, you expect outstanding clinical performance, an excellent return on your investment, and a low cost of ownership.
Expert support

 

All RightFit Service Agreements include 24/7 access to the USA-based Customer Care Solutions Center. You’ll receive prompt service for quick issue resolution. The Center offers technical and clinical expertise, remote delivery of support and informatics via state-of-the-art technology systems, and fast technical diagnosis.

2016 IMV ServiceTrak reports Philips Patient Monitoring as #1 in Overall Service Performance

Clinical training programs

 

It is vital your staff is knowledgeable about the latest procedures and technologies. Choose from a comprehensive list of clinical education programs designed to support clinical excellence, increase use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence, enhance workflow and productivity, and foster professional growth and teamwork. Take courses from virtually anywhere - online, on-site, symposiums, or at our training center.
Confidence from day one

 

You deserve a seamless and effective monitoring experience from installation through daily use. Applying network models and proven installation processes, the Philips Value Added Services consultation team can help you design a patient-monitoring environment to meet your clinical, biomed, and IT needs, delivering on schedule with costs that are known upfront.

  • *Available for IntelliVue Information Center, IntelliVue Database Servers, IntelliVue Patient Link, IntelliVue Client and Application Server.

