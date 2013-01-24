For Ultrasound Machines Service Agreements

Search terms
RightFit Service Agreements are designed to help you meet your ultrasound machine service challenges and address your business priorities. You’ll find solutions designed around the needs of your facility, with the right balance of relationship, value, and flexibility.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
RightFit Protection for equipment security
RightFit Value for remarkable investment returns
RightFit TEE Primary for comprehensive transducer protection
RightFit Planned Maintenance for continued operational efficiency
RightFit Primary for an array of added value
RightFit Support for an empowered in-house team
RightFit TEE Assist for transducer replacement savings
RightFit Exchange for affordable coverage on VISIQ
RightFit Assist for vast a la carte services
Clinical education and hands-on training is available in a variety of settings to help you get the most from your ultrasound machine.
When selecting a medical imaging equipment service solution agreement you must consider the cost, coverage, expertise, response time, and people with whom you’ll work. With Philips you get the perfect balance.
RightFit Service Agreements are designed around you, with a dynamic service portfolio based upon relationship, value, and flexibility. Relationship that gives you access to clinical and technical expertise. Value to select coverage for strategic services to fit your budget. And flexibility to adapt your ultrasound machine service agreement when your needs change.
All RightFit Service Agreements for your Ultrasound machine include 24/7 access to the USA-based Customer Care Solutions Center. You’ll receive prompt service from technical and clinical experts, remote delivery of support and informatics via state-of-the-art technology systems, and fast technical diagnosis and resolution.
It is vital your staff is knowledgeable about the latest procedures and technologies. Choose from a comprehensive list of clinical education programs designed to support clinical excellence, increase use of advanced ultrasound machine features, instill physician confidence, enhance workflow and productivity, and foster professional growth and teamwork. Take courses from virtually anywhere - online, on-site, symposiums, or at our training centers.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand