Ultra Fast Scanner Digital pathology slide scanner

This high throughput bright field slide scanner is designed to accommodate current histopathology needs for routine use in high volume labs and integrated pathology networks. The Ultra Fast Scanner is part of the Philips IntelliSite Solution.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
In the European Union, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is CE Marked under the European Union's 'In Vitro Diagnostics Directive' for in vitro diagnostic use.
In Canada, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is licensed by Health Canada for in vitro diagnostic use.
In the United States, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution can be used for in vitro diagnostic purposes.
The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is registered for in vitro diagnostic use in Singapore and Middle East.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.