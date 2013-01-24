Actiwatch Spectrum PRO Get the Actiwatch advantage

The Actiwatch family of devices is designed to help you better understand a subject’s daily activity and sleep/wake patterns in response to drug or behavioral therapies. Each device is built to be rugged, comfortable, and waterproof.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Provides subjective scoring capabilities and audible and vibrational alarms.The alarms remind subjects to enter subjective scores on a pre-programmed schedule or on a manual basis.This adds another dimension to data collection when studying parameters such as pain and fatigue
Variety of applications
Valuable endpoints for a variety of applications
The Actiwatch Spectrum PRO also allows recording of two subjective endpoints on a numerical scale.
Data Collection
Actiwatch Spectrum PRO can collect subjective numerical rating scale responses (e.g., pain4,5,6,7, fatigue8,9, depression10) in real time from your subjects.These scores can be used in association with, or independently from, other questionnaires.
Scientifically-valid
Scientifically-valid technology from a leader in sleep
Validated against PSG gold standard for sleep measures1,2, 3 . Used in hundreds of studies in a variety of environments . Used on infants through the elderly.
Sleep/wake
Sleep/wake history reliably tracks sleep
Compact, reliable devices that are easy to implement.. Small size, comfortable, and waterproof . Data is recorded 24/7 to help you obtain real-world insights into subjects’ sleep/wake patterns.
