DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm ECG algorithm

Philips DXL ECG Algorithm uses sophisticated analytical methods to interpret the resting ECG. It analyzes up to 16-leads of simultaneously acquired ECG waveforms to interpret rhythm and morphology for a variety of patient populations.
16-Lead integrated analysis supports variety of patients
ST Maps visualize deviatons
Updated critera based on latest clinical research
STEMI-CA criteria to suggest occlusion site
Critical Value statements to speed delivery of urgent care
LeadCheck program to prevent mistakes
Updated recommendations to support high quality standards
