Configure your HeartStart AED from a computer, reflecting your medical director’s preferences.

Built to endure, designed to evolve
Your medical director can individualize the AED settings according to your program’s preferred response protocol. Only authorized personnel under the oversight of a medical professional should make changes to defibrillator default values.
From your computer, in just a few mouse clicks, the current defibrillator configuration can be retrieved, reset to the default values, or revised according to your preferences. For FR3, you can also set the language and the internal clock.
To more efficiently manage configuration for your early defibrillation program, you can save the configuration settings to a file. This makes it easy to re-use the same configuration on all AEDs and maintain a record of allowable settings.

Specifications

Operating system
  • Microsoft® Windows XP™ Professional, or Microsoft® Windows 7™ Professional
PDF reader
  • Needed in order to view the HeartStart Configure User Guide
Browser
  • Internet browser needed to activate the software
Platform
  • Personal computer
Processor speed
  • Minimum: 1 GHZ x86 or x64 processor
Display
  • Minimum of 1024 x 768. Recommended 1280 x 1024 or higher
Disk space
  • 300 MB of available disk space during software installation
Wireless communication
  • Bluetooth adapter supporting Microsoft or Widcomm stack to set clock or transfer configuration information to and from an FR3 defibrillator using the Bluetooth 2.0 wireless transfer interface.
Internet connection
  • Required to activate the software and receive software updates.
Card reader
  • Secure Digital (SD) card reader required if you are going configure or set language for a HeartStart FR3 defibrillator via SD data card.

Brochure

  • *Note: A defibrillator’s configuration determines its behavior during a medical emergency.
