HeartNavigator Making the difference with Live Image Guidance

HeartNavigator

Making the difference with Live Image Guidance

As a surgeon or interventional cardiologist, treatments like Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) require all your skill and focus. Quickly increase your confidence during these challenging procedures with HeartNavigator. Beforehand, it simplifies planning, device and projection angle selection. During procedures, it provides live image guidance to support device positioning.

Supports SHD procedures
3 ways HeartNavigator supports structural heart disease procedures: • Simplifies planning, measurement, device selection and choice of optimal X-ray viewing angle • Gives insight into calcification distribution in the ascending aorta, aortic valve and the left ventricle. • Provides additional live 3D imaging guidance during device placement.
Planning made easier
Planning made easier for structural heart disease procedures - HeartNavigator provides automated planning to help simplify complex structural heart disease procedures. It creates an excellent volume rendered 3D image of the heart from previously acquired 2D CT datasets. Virtual device templates can then be used to assess and select the appropriate device size and the best projection for the patient’s individual anatomy.
One click automatic measurements
HeartNavigator provides fast and fully automated measurements for typical anatomical distances and diameters and therefore improving the workflow of planning a TAVR/TAVI procedure.
Automatically selects the optimal X-ray view
Use HeartNavigator instead of taking several low-contrast aortograms to find the optimal projection for your structural heart disease procedure. The HeartNavigator automatically segments anatomical structures, landmarks and planes out of the DICOM cardiac CT-datasets. In addition, the software automatically determines the most commonly used projection angles to be used during the procedure.
Gain confidence during SHD procedures
HeartNavigator is an interventional planning tool that help simplify planning, device selection, and projection angle selection in preparation for structural heart disease procedures. During the procedure, HeartNavigator provides live image guidance to support you in positioning a device with confidence. The HeartNavigator image visualizes the aortic root in various ways, and helps to give insight into the distribution of calcification.
Build experience for SHD procedures
During the procedure, you match the live fluoroscopy image with the 3D image of the aorta to show the exact position of the device. This provides you with more guidance and information to check the size of the device and its correct position. Having these images available in the hybrid OR or cath lab can shorten structural heart disease procedures and help improve patient care.
How to use HeartNavigator: Step 1
Step 1: Automatic segmentation. The DICOM CT dataset is automatically segmented to show anatomical structures and landmarks.
How to use HeartNavigator: Step 2
Step 2: Automatic Measurements. With one click, automatic measurements relevant for TAVR/TAVI procedures are provided: the diameters of the left ventricular outflow tract, aortic valve annulus, sinus of valsalva, sinotubular junction and ascending aorta, together with the distances of the ostia of the LCA and RCA to the valve plane.
How to use HeartNavigator: Step 3
Step 3: Device selection and view planning. Different virtual device templates can be used to check the size of the device. The software selects the optimal projection view for the procedure. You can store various X-ray views for use during the procedure.
How to use HeartNavigator: Step 4
Step 4. Import and match images. The software automatically imports the live X-ray images. The user manually matches the 2D images with the 3D dataset.
How to use HeartNavigator: Step 5
Step 5. Live overlay image. During the procedure, you can use the 3D reference image on the normal monitor and the 3D live overlay on the X-ray image to get real-time feedback as you navigate through vasculature. The overlay automatically follows the C-arm position and all system movements can be controlled at tableside.
Simplifies device selection

Simplifies device selection

“I plan all my cases with the HeartNavigator. I trust the measurements with HeartNavigator more than the measurements provided by the normal CT scan.” Dr. H. Schrőfel, Heart Surgery Clinic, Karlsruhe, Germany
Prof . Wahlers: || KBA 1

Live Image Guidance for device positioning

"We have found that the Philips HeartNavigator automatic measurements of the aortic root are reliable and accurate. They are more reproducible than manual measurements on CT and increased our confidence in transcatheter valve sizing". Prof. Wahlers - Herzzentrum der Universität zu Köln Germany

