Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump Single breast expression

Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump

Single breast expression

Designed for mothers’ comfort, this small, portable single electric pump is convenient to use in or out of the home. Three user controlled vacuum settings offer personalized comfort for a steady supply of milk.

Features
3 simple expression settings

When switched on, the pump automatically starts in a gentle stimulation mode to help trigger let down. Then the mother can choose between three ‘one touch’ pressure settings to make the milk flow most effectively for her. The system’s comfort features have been clinically proven to lead to more milk expression.
Easy-to-use, even on the go

Mothers experience effortless expressing at the touch of a button. Simple settings make it easy for them to become accustomed to operation. The system can be plugged in, or used ‘on the go’ with 4 AA batteries. And the system is compatible with the full range of Philips Avent milk storage solutions.
Lightweight and easy-to-clean

The Philips Avent Comfort single electric breast pump weighs less than 393g (13.86 oz) and the tube wraps around the base unit for extra convenience. The system is a closed system for easy cleaning. Breast milk can never get into the tubing or motor unit. All parts can be immersed in water and sterilized except for the electrical parts.
Pump mimics infant suckling behavior

By combining breast compression with gentle suction, the pump is designed to mimic the infant’s suckling behavior. It features our clinically proven massage cushion with soft petals that gently compress the breast to stimulate milk flow. This innovative cushion has a distinctive, velvety texture that feels warm on the breast, further helping mothers to relax while expressing.
User perceptions on the Comfort electric breast pump

In a recent study of UK mothers, 91% of mothers strongly agreed that being comfortable when expressing is important for good milk flow and 86% of mothers were very satisfied with the effectiveness of the breast pump, while 96% of mothers strongly agreed that this breast pump is easy to use*
For a constant supply

Recommended by healthcare professionals for its small size and unique features, the Philips Avent Comfort single electric breast pump is clinically proven to deliver as much milk as a leading competitor breast pump but with significantly more comfort. It is ideally positioned for use in the home where a steady supply of breast milk is required.
This website is for healthcare professionals.

Specifications

Single Electric Breast Pump Specifications
Weight
  • Expression unit: 125g (when fully assembled
  • Motor unit including tubing: 307g
Pumping mode
  • Single electric
Vacuum levels
  • Stimulation mode: 128mmHg. Expression setting 1: 169mmHg
  • Expression setting 2: 209mmHg. Expression setting 3: 250mmHg
What’s in the pack
  • 1x breast pump expression unit (including 1x Philips Avent Natural bottle)
  • 1x motor unit including tubing & connecting cap
  • 1x newborn flow teat
  • 1x hygiene cover for cushion
  • 1x sealing disc for breast milk storage
  • 1x power adapter
  • 1x spare diaphragm
  • 1x instruction manual for Comfort breast pump
  • 1x instruction manual for Natural bottle
  • 1x day breastpad sample pack
  • 1x night breastpad sample pack
Materials
  • Polypropylene: pump body, hygiene cover for funnel,Natural bottle.
  • Silicone: cushion, diaphragm, valve,newborn flow teat TPE: sealing disc Entirely BPA free
Dimensions
  • Expression unit: Total height: 17.1cm (when fully assembled)
  • Expression unit: Total width: 13.5cm (when fully assembled)
  • Motor unit: Total height: 6.8cm, Total width: 14.2cm, Totaldepth: 10.4cm
Cleaning
  • All parts can be immersed in water and sterilised except forthe electrical parts
Assembly
  • Easy visual matching of parts. Few small pieces
Instructions of use
  • Printed instruction manual with easy-referencetroubleshooting guide
Warranty
  • 2 years
Available spare parts
  • Pump body, massage cushion, massage cushion large
  • Diaphragm and valve, tubing, power adapter, motor unit
  • Hygiene cover for cushion, battery lid on motor unit

  • * Independent home placement test among 85 mothers in the UK, August 2012

