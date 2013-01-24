Home
QuickClear Mechanical thrombectomy system

The QuickClear mechanical thrombectomy system is a simple solution that provides an all-in-one, single-use aspiration pump and catheter for peripheral arterial and venous cases. Its powerfully simple design requires no capital equipment, maximizes aspiration power and supports faster set-up and procedure times. Delivering exactly what you need when you need it—that’s powerfully simple.

Features
Simple

With no capital equipment, wires, or cables, this simple system supports faster set-up and procedure times.
Intuitive

Simple design with single button control enables rapid training and easier operation.
Powerful

Compact, single-use pump is engineered to maximize aspiration power.

Specifications

QuickClear thrombectomy system 6F
Catalog number
  • AC6ST130
Maximum outer diameter
  • 0.081 inch
Lumen inner diameter
  • 0.071 inch
Working length
  • 130 cm
Obturator working length
  • NA
Tip configuration
  • Straight
QuickClear thrombectomy system 8F
Catalog number
  • AC8SH085
Maximum outer diameter
  • 0.107 inch
Lumen inner diameter
  • 0.091 inch
Working length
  • 85 cm
Obturator working length
  • 102 cm
Tip configuration
  • Shaped
QuickClear thrombectomy system 10F
Catalog number
  • AC10SH085
Maximum outer diameter
  • 0.130 inch
Lumen inner diameter
  • 0.111 inch
Working length
  • 85 cm
Obturator working length
  • 102 cm
Tip configuration
  • Shaped

Documentation

  • *Tests performed and data on file D056459

