Search terms

New

MR Cardiac Temporal Enhancement (Perfusion)

Support assessing temporal enhancements of the myocardium

Find similar products

Facilitates myocardial analysis of dynamic cardiac data (multi-slice, dynamics) and enables comparison of rest and stress studies. Results are presented using either the AHA standardized or adapted bullseye views. The package includes a correction algorithm and manual tools to correct frame-to-frame heart displacements caused by breathing.

Contact & support
  • New UI workflow based on previous version algorithms

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.