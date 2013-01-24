Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Position Memory for Zenition

Position Memory

for Zenition

Find similar products

Returning the C-arm to the exact position to check placement of a pedicle screw during spinal surgery can require additional scout images without extra positioning guidance. With Position Memory, you can store a previous position and recall it when needed to speed up re-positioning.

Contact us

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand