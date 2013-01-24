The Touch screen module can be used to control the C-arm stand functions by means of a touch screen and can be positioned in multiple angles with the help of the swing arm. The Touch screen interface allows you to tap buttons and select and drag items by touching the screen directly thereby controlling the imaging parameters from within the sterile field. During an intervention, flexible control of applications and system operations can support fast decisions and communication with team members. The Touch screen module provides fast, tablet-like touch response to control syste