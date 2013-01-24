Improper stent placement during vascular treatment is a key factor leading to restenosis and revision surgeries. The Zenition offers StentBoost Mobile, the first dedicated stent visualization software for the mobile C-arm segment. It delivers an enhanced image of the stent during positioning and deployment to aid appropriate decision making during endovascular treatment.
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips USA
Call: 1-800-722-9377
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips USA
Call: 1-800-722-9377