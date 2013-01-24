Home
StentBoost Mobile First stent visualization software for mobile C-arms

StentBoost Mobile

First stent visualization software for mobile C-arms

Improper stent placement during vascular treatment is a key factor leading to restenosis and revision surgeries. The Zenition offers StentBoost Mobile, the first dedicated stent visualization software for the mobile C-arm segment. It delivers an enhanced image of the stent during positioning and deployment to aid appropriate decision making during endovascular treatment.

Enhance stent visualization
The StentBoost Mobile technology enhances the stent visualization, while fading out background noise and anatomical structures. You can see fine details of stent struts, and thinner and drug-eluting stents at the time of placement. This aids you in making decisions about re-positioning, post-dilation, or additional interventions, while the patient is on the table.
Supports diverse vascular procedures
StentBoost Mobile is designed to enhance stent visualization during percutaneous transluminal angioplasty performed with Zenition mobile C-arms. The range of diseases treated can include peripheral artery disease (PAD), critical limb ischemia (CLI), superficial femoral artery, infra-popliteal, crural, iliac and renal artery stenosis or occlusion.
Subtraction feature expands assessment capabilities
The subtraction feature visualizes the enhanced stent image in relation to the vessel wall to support precise pre- and post-stent deployment. This image allows enhanced positioning needed during bifurcation and ostial stenting, and fine control of pre-dilation, stent expansion, and post-dilation. It can be used as a roadmap on previous images to reduce contrast medium.
Saves time
To help save time, StentBoost Mobile automatically detects stent markers. You can also manually select the specific ROI to enhance with stent markers and use the same ROI for an enhanced subtraction run, reducing additional steps. This can be handy when placing multiple stents, working around stents from prior procedures or long stents with multiple markers.
Saves money
Compared to other invasive imaging techniques that require expensive consumables, StentBoost Mobile offers high value. You get instant access to an exceptional image on your screen. By helping you identify and correct potential problems in stent placement before the patient leaves the treatment room, StentBoost Mobile can reduce additional procedures and hospital stays.
More imaging control at table side
The Touch screen module (TSM)* is designed to deliver value by enhancing the clinical capabilities of Zenition 70. As an addition to the Zenition 70 platform, the TSM can contribute to increased surgeon table-side control during procedures.

  • * TSM is available as an option on Zenition 70 only

