Anatomical Intelligence

The ZeroClick technology of the Automated Cardiac Motion Quantificationᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ (aCMQᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅) uses speckle mechanics to provide reproducible 2D Global Longitudinal Strain (GLS) speckle measurements. A proven EF is also calculated by using the Auto-ROI that drives the automation within the aCMQᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ Q-App.



aCMQᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ with ZeroClick technology provides both EF and GLS from the same 2D images.

Download white paper