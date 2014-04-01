Anatomical Intelligence in ultrasound looks at a patient’s ultrasound data and applies adaptive system intelligence using 3D anatomical models to create easier and more reproducible results. Anatomical Intelligence ultrasound tools, like HeartModel, use advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification to help make ultrasound exams easier to perform and more reproducible. A.I imaging solutions help deliver new levels of clinical information to meet the economic and clinical challenges of today’s healthcare environment.