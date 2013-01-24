Home
Shear Wave Ultrasound Liver Assessment
Shear wave elastography

Simplify liver disease assessment

Philips shear wave elastography simplifies liver assessment, making obtaining liver stiffness measurements fast and easy. This non-invasive, reproducible, and easily performed method of assessing  liver tissue stiffness may help reduce, or even avoid, the need for conventional liver biopsies1. Research suggests that instead of a costly and painful biopsy procedure, an easy ultrasound exam could become routine for assessing liver disease status.

ElastQ imaging

ElastQ imaging is a real-time, large Region of Interest (ROI), color-coded quantitative assessment of tissue stiffness. Clinicians can easily assess liver tissue stiffness using real-time feedback and make quantitative measurements with multiple sample points. ElastQ imaging includes the ability to make retrospective measurements on stored images as well. Unique confidence map display utilizes intelligent analysis that adds additional assurance that user measurements are obtained on tissue areas with adequate shear wave propagation. Imaging confidence map, used with the stiffness map, improve confidence of shear wave measurements. Both maps can be displayed side-by-side, which reduces workflow steps and allows for simultaneous map correlation during acquisition and measurement phases.

ElastPQ

ElastPQ is an easy-to-use method of obtaining tissue stiffness values of the liver on a predefined ROI. Using real-time imaging as a guide, the ROI is placed over the area of interest and tissue stiffness data such as AVG, MEAN, and IQR are obtained and displayed in seconds. Multiple samples can be recorded and liver tissue report generated from the results.
Noninvasive liver fibrosis assessment

Richard G. Barr, MD, PhD, FACR, Diagnostic Radiology,
Hitchcock Imaging, Youngstown, OH

Introducing next-generation shear wave elastography

The liver stiffness measurement is captured in seconds through a simple noninvasive scan

Easily assess and monitor patients

  • 130-150 million people affected
  • 4.7 million new cases annually
  • 350,000-500,000 deaths annually
    • Shear wave elastography is supported on the EPIQ 7EPIQ 5, and Affiniti 70 ultrasound systems.
    1 Ferraioli G, et al. Point shear wave elastography method for assessing liver stiffness. World J Gastroenterology. 2014 April 28;20(16):4787-4796.

