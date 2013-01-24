Home
Cardiac 3D chamber quantifications driven by advanced automation

Dynamic HeartModelA.I.(Anatomical Intelligence) for additional insight

Dynamic Heart Model

Evolving from HeartModelA.I., Dynamic HeartModelA.I. provides more critical capabilities in addition to LV and LA volumes to expanding your clinical use and increasing the diagnostic confidence.

 

The Dynamic HeartModelA.I. tracks every frame over the cardiac cycle using 3D speckle technology. The moving contours of LA and LV borders and waveforms, additional LV, LA indexes, LV Mass measurements provide a holistic view of the left heart function, LV wall motion and linkage between the LV and LA volume change over the heart cycle to increase your diagnostic confidence. The multi-beat selection and results average made the heart function evaluation more reliable than single beat in arrhythmia patients such as Atrial fibrillation.

HeartModelA.I. for echocardiography explained

HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ for echocardiography

Boost your confidence in cardiac quantification during everyday

workflows with HeartModelA.I.. This intuitive and validated 3D tool

provides robust, reproducible ejection fraction (EF) in just seconds.

 

What’s more, HeartModelA.I. is the only validated tool to provide

simultaneous LV and LA volumes. It helps you easily characterize LA

volume – shown to be an indicator of cardiovascular outcomes – to

yield additional clinical information with no extra time or steps.

HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ gives you critical information in seconds


This study compared quantification between 2D and Live 3D HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ and demonstrated a 82% time savings for HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ when using the automated capability, and 63% time savings when minor edits were required.
aius study results

Reference studies

Three-dimensional echocardiographic quantification of the left-heart chambers using an automated adaptive analytics algorithm: multicentre validation study
Multicenter study by Medvedofsky et al shows 3-D echo with HeartModelA.I. is accurate and reproducible.
Transthoracic 3D Echocardiographic Left Heart Chamber

Quantification Using an Automated Adaptive Analytics Algorithm.
Recent study by Tsang et al confirms benefits of HM in left heart

quantification.

Three-Dimensional Echocardiographic Assessment of Left Heart Chamber Size and Function with Fully Automated Quantification Software in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation

HeartModelA.I. can overcome limitations of manual 3D echo shows a

recent study by Takeuchi et a

Three-dimensional echocardiographic

Machine learning based automated dynamic quantification of left heart chamber volumes.

Feasibility and Accuracy of Automated Software for Transthoracic 3D Left Ventricular Volume and Function Analysis.

3D echocardiographic quantification of the left-heart chambers using an automated adaptive analytics algorithm.

Left ventricular volumes and ejection fraction quantification using an automated 3D adaptive analytic echocardiographic algorithm in pediatric population.

3D Echocardiographic Automated Quantification of Left Heart Chamber Volumes Using an Adaptive Analytics Algorithm.

Automated, machine learning‐based, 3D echocardiographic quantification of left ventricular mass.

3D Echocardiographic Assessment of Left Heart Chamber Size and Function with Fully Automated Quantification Software in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation.

What's HeartModelA.I.? Watch the webinar by Dr. Ivan Salgo

Webinar by Dr. Ivan Salgo

“In the digital age that we live in, precision, accuracy, granularity is important. And clinical medicine is more challenging than ever. …So we really have to do a good job converting data into information. And that’s what HeartModel does!”

 

Dr. Ivan Salgo

Quantification of the Left Atrium with HeartModelA.I. by

Dr. Wendy Tsang

In this webinar Dr. Tsang explains the importance of getting left atrial measurements as a predictor of cardiovascular events. Watch the webinar for an in-depth presentation of the advantages of leveraging HeartModelA.I. for acquiring LA and LV measurements.

 

Dr Wendy Tsang

Cardiologist, Assistant Professor Toronto

General Hospital, University of Toronto

Role of 3DE LA Volumes

Where to find HeartModel and Dynamic HeartModel

    EPIQ Elite A new class of premium ultrasound has arrived

    EPIQ Elite  

    • nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
    • PureWave and xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
    • 24" HD MAX Display for the ultimate ultrasound visualization experience
    EPIQ Premium cardiology ultrasound system

    EPIQ CVx

    • Exceptional imaging with the OLED monitor & TrueVue realistic light rendering
    • Improved exam efficiencies with configurable UI and real time image alignment in 3D
    • 3D LV, LA and RV chamber quantifications powered by advanced automation
    EPIQ Premium interventional cardiology ultrasound system

    EPIQ CVxi

    • xMATRIX technology with the X8-2t for true 1 beat imaging
    • Exceptional imaging with more clarity, sharpness and live 3D realism
    • Improved efficiencies in interventional echo guidance with integrated solutions
Anatomically intelligent cardiac ultrasound

 

The cardiac 3D quantification of HeartModelA.I. is the next step in Philips Anatomical Intelligence in ultrasound. AIUS uses advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification to help make ultrasound exams easier to perform and more reproducible while delivering new levels of clinical information to meet the economic and clinical challenges of today’s healthcare environment.

Want to talk to a sales representatives about Philips 3D quantification?

 

Talk to an expert to learn how Dynamic HeartModelA.I. on Philips EPIQ systems can help you simplify the complex and time consuming practive of 3D transthoracic echocardiography

