Evolving from HeartModelA.I., Dynamic HeartModelA.I. provides more critical capabilities in addition to LV and LA volumes to expanding your clinical use and increasing the diagnostic confidence.

The Dynamic HeartModelA.I. tracks every frame over the cardiac cycle using 3D speckle technology. The moving contours of LA and LV borders and waveforms, additional LV, LA indexes, LV Mass measurements provide a holistic view of the left heart function, LV wall motion and linkage between the LV and LA volume change over the heart cycle to increase your diagnostic confidence. The multi-beat selection and results average made the heart function evaluation more reliable than single beat in arrhythmia patients such as Atrial fibrillation.