xMATRIX Ultrasound Technology

With the touch of a button, xMATRIX offers all modes in a single transducer: 2D, 3D/4D, Live 3D Echo, Live xPlane, Live 3D Zoom, Live 3D Full Volume, iRotate, Live MPR, MPR, M-mode, Doppler, color Doppler, and CPA. No need to suspend acquisition to switch transducers. You can view ultrasound xMATRIX volume data on your PACs the same as you view CT and MR images. Once the data is acquired, the system captures the X, Y, Z, or iSlice MPR cineloops at the push of a button and sends them to your PACS. View, slice and interrogate at any time to suit your schedule.