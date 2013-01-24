Home
Image-guided therapy

The advanced suite that works around you

 

Philips Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm is bringing new levels of satisfaction to physicians - a new clinical study reports significant improvements in the necessity of table-positioning, radial access and operator ergonomics.

The Advanced suite that works around you

The advanced suite that works around you

 

MCVI study

30% reduction in table repositioning during interventional procedures with Philips FlexArm geometry


Clinical study: FlexArm's impact on staff ergonomics and workflow  


In a clinical study produced in partnership with the Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute (MCVI), 200 interventional cardiology and radiology procedures where incorporated in the study comparing a room setup with FlexArm geometry to a standard room setup. Discover the findings showcasing the benefits of reduced table repositioning, easy radial access and improved ergonomics while using FlexArm.
Download the full study
Download key highlights
Prince of Wales video

Versatile Hybrid OR for vascular surgery


Prince of Wales Private Hospital about the unique benefits of ​Philips Azurion with FlexArm image-guided therapy system in the Hybrid OR. A truly multi-purpose room providing unlimited flexibility for open and angiographic endovascular procedures.​

 

Discover the benefits for your vascular procedures.
Hackensack video

Imaging flexibility for cardiac procedures in the Hybrid OR


Hackensack University Medical Center delivers innovative, patient-centered care in its Hybrid OR with Philips Azurion with FlexArm image-guided therapy system. A Hybrid OR that adapts to the positioning of multi-disciplinary cardiac teams.

 

Discover the benefits for your cardiac procedures.
Economic value white paper

White paper: Uncovering the economic value of Philips Azurion with FlexArm


Future-proofing labs and hybrid ORs - driving value and efficiency during interventional procedures


This whitepaper explores the economic benefits of installing Azurion with FlexArm in an interventional suite, including how it can reduce system footprint costs by 400% while driving cost efficiency*
Download the white paper
Download key highlights
 *Cost estimates based on Dutch avg. of $11k/10,8ft and system footprint

Stay informed

Act today for a smart tomorrow. Subscribe to be notified with the insights that can serve your clinical needs.
Subscribe
Final CEE consent

