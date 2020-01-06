Home
Our close working relationship with healthcare professionals means the Philips Azurion solution expresses not only their needs, but their values too. The result is an intuitive system designed to collaborate as seamlessly as you do with your team.

Doctor with Azurion device

Building on the Azurion legacy

 

When it was introduced, Azurion marked a pivotal moment in image-guided therapy. Its highly intuitive usability and unique innovations help clinicians to optimize interventional lab performance and provide superior care. Reaching the landmark two millionth procedure in just over 3.5 years1, this image-guided therapy platform keeps advancing.

Touch screen module pro marker
Interventional cardiology


The latest version of Azurion brings great benefits to interventional cardiology such as the ability to control specialty3 cardiac diagnostic and therapy tools on one touch screen at table side to help make fast, informed decisions without breaking sterility.
interventional cardio future IGT desktop
Seamless user experience

Seamless user experience with table side control of specialtycardiac tools


Seamlessly access specialty3 cardiac diagnostic and therapy tools at one touch screen at table side. This integrated cath lab supports fast, evidence-based decisions for a wide variety of routine and complex cardiac interventions, and reduces equipment clutter at the table. For example, with Philips IntraSight interventional applications platform you can access physiologic guidance and intravascular imaging tools seamlessly for image guided procedures at table side.
Proven iFR outcomes

Co-register iFR data4 with angiogram to help improve treatment outcomes

 

Philips IntraSight interventional platform offers clinically proven5-9 imaging, physiology and co-registration4 tools with unique iFR and FFR features. iFR is the leading hyperemia-free physiologic index for measuring pressure in diagnostic and interventional procedures. Only offered by Philips, iFR is an evidence-based methodology that improves outcomes, saves time, and reduces patient discomfort.5-7 iFR Co-registration4 maps the physiologic measurements directly onto the angiogram enabling more complete procedural guidance.

Exclusive coronary guidance tools

Enhance navigation with exclusive coronary guidance tools

 

StentBoost Live offers instantaneous enhanced live visualization to position and deploy balloons, stents and other devices during PCI procedures. Our exclusive Dynamic Coronary Roadmap helps you navigate tortuous coronary arteries efficiently and precisely.

Improve treatment outcomes

Go beyond the angiogram to further understand patient anatomy and disease

 

The Azurion integrated cath lab offers IntraSight’s exclusive plug-and-play digital IVUS at table side. The ADAPT-DES study reported that IVUS guidance was associated with a change in PCI strategy 74% of the time.10-13 Our exclusive IVUS Co-registration4 feature maps the 3D vessel anatomy to the angiogram, creating an overlay image which may help you determine lesion significance, vessel sizing and optimal stent deployment for improved treatment outcomes.10,11,14

Cardiovascular care

Complete your view of the patient’s cardiovascular care

 

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular15 is designed to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the cardiovascular service line. After entering patient information on the Azurion, IntelliSpace Cardiovascular15 and/or IntelliSpace Portal are automatically launched and display all available patient history information to enhance decision making. With Azurion’s integrated cath lab, you can view and control this information from the FlexSpot and FlexVision Pro.

Mark relevant details

Improve communication by visualizing hemo calculations table side

 

Team members in the integrated cath lab can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily using the touch screen module at table side. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the touch screen module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.

Automatic position control

Simplify positioning with full system automatic position control

 

Azurion’s full system automatic position control (APC) gives you more flexibility to recall the stored position of the C-arm, table and other parameters for a particular image or previously stored position to simplify positioning. You can recall a stored position for the table alone and for the table’s isocenter-related position.

Proactive remote support

Increase uptime with Philips Remote Service

 

Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row.16 Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability on average per year, enabling you to treat more patients.2

Microsoft safeguard

Rely on advanced security and scalability

 

The Azurion platform is protected by the advanced data encryption technology of Windows® 10 that can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time. 

Interventional radiology


In Azurion's integrated lab, interventional radiology teams can easily access advanced 3D tools and IntraSight's intra-vascular imaging (IVUS) at one touch screen at table side to save time and enhance clinical confidence.
Operation room with Azurion device
Flexible radiology workflow

Unlimited flexibility and a seamless user experience 

 

Philips Azurion with FlexArm offers exceptional flexibility for image-guided surgical procedures rotating in no fewer than eight axes to create virtually unlimited flexibility to perform imaging, from head to toe on the left and right side for 2D and 3D visualizations. The FlexArm C-arm can provide off-center imaging along both sides of the table, allowing physicians to perform radial or brachial access cases on the left or right arm, fully or partially extended, without moving the patient or pivoting the table. The X-ray beam stays aligned with the arm to promote smooth navigation over its full length without making constant adjustments. The latest version of Azurion further supports a seamless user experience by simplifying positioning with full system automatic position control.

Azurion tsm pro video

Mark relevant details on 2D images on screen

 

Via the marker tool on the touch screen, you can mark an area of interest on 2D images. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. This can be useful for marking a bifurcation, side branches and other relevant details. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.

Quick access to patient information

Quickly access relevant patient information

 

After entering patient information on the Azurion, IntelliSpace Portal is automatically launched with interventional bookmarks that take you directly to the relevant information for the specific patient. You can view and control this information from the FlexSpot and FlexVision Pro of Azurion.

Clear view of Azurion device screen

Save a snapshot of the 3D image for easy reference

 

With just one click you can easily save a snapshot of a relevant detail. The snapshot is displayed on the Azurion reference monitor so you can easily refer to it as needed.

Simplify positioning

Simplify positioning with full system automatic position control

 

Azurion’s full system automatic position control (APC) gives you more flexibility to recall the stored position of the C-arm, table and other parameters for a particular image or previously stored position to simplify positioning. You can recall a stored position for the table alone and for the table’s isocenter-related position.

Proactive remote support

Increase uptime with Philips Remote Services

 

Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row.16 Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability on average per year, enabling you to treat more patients.2

Microsoft safeguard

Rely on advanced security and scalability

 

The Azurion platform is protected by the advanced data encryption technology of Windows® 10 that can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.

Image-guided surgery


The latest version of Azurion brings great benefits to image-guided surgery such as simpler and more flexible image-guided workflow controlled from table side.
Flexible radiology workflow
Flex Hybrid OR

Unlimited flexibility and a seamless user experience 

 

Philips Azurion with FlexArm offers exceptional flexibility for image-guided surgical procedures in a sterile OR environment. FlexArm clears the room for free positioning of staff and facilitates full patient coverage with symmetrical access on both sides of the table. The imaging system can be easily re-positioned for different procedures, or completely moved away from the table. FlexArm achieved an exceptional score of 92 out of 100 on the System Usability Scale (SUS), a scientifically proven independent scale on which technological systems score 68 on average. The latest version of Azurion further supports a seamless user experience in an advanced Hybrid OR, for example by simplifying positioning with full system automatic position control.

Flexible radiology workflow

More table side control for a simple, flexible clinical workflow

 

The enhanced touch screen module (TSM) allows you to fluidly control a comprehensive range of multi-modality interventional tools, IntraSight’s plug-and-play digital IVUS and other compatible procedure-specific tools within the sterile field. This reduces interactions and the need to walk back and forth between different consoles and the control room to launch an application or perform a measurement during minimally invasive procedures, thereby reducing sterility breaks.

Flexible radiology workflow

Enhanced navigation with exclusive surgery guidance tools

 

We offer a range of advanced clinical tools such as VesselNavigator, EchoNavigator and HeartNavigator for live 3D image guidance. Our exclusive Dynamic Coronary Roadmap helps you navigate tortuous arteries efficiently and precisely. SmartPerfusion gives stable, reliable, and instant information of the foot perfusion. Each surgical discipline can benefit from advanced image fusion tools that can enhance confidence, efficiency and precision during procedures. 

Simplify positioning

Simplify positioning with full system automatic position control

 

Azurion’s full system automatic position control (APC) gives you more flexibility to recall the stored position of the C-arm, table and other parameters for a particular image or previously stored position to speed positioning. You can recall a stored position for the table alone and for the table’s isocenter-related position. 

Azurion tsm pro video

Mark relevant details on 2D images on screen

 

Via the marker tool on the touch screen, you can mark an area of interest on 2D images. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. This can be useful for marking a bifurcation, side branches and other relevant details. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.

Proactive remote support

Increase uptime with Philips Remote Services

 

Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row.16 Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients.2

Proactive remote support

Rely on advanced security and scalability

 

The Azurion platform is protected by the advanced data encryption technology of Windows® 10 that can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time. 

Bert van Meurs
Innovation in the interventional suite is ultimately not driven by any single technology or imaging modality in isolation, but by the integration of different technologies and modalities."

Bert van Meurs

Chief Business Leader, Image Guided Therapy, Philips

How would you improve interventional procedures? What do you think about the Azurion? Are we on the right track?
Connect with us via #futureofIGT / #azurion

