At Philips, our goal is to help stroke centers shorten door to re-perfusion times for ischemic stroke by optimizing workflow and protocols, inspired by established STEMI re-perfusion treatment.2
To achieve this, we are working with leading stroke centers on the development of innovative solutions aimed at further improving image quality, while enhancing workflows to shorten re-perfusion treatment times after ischemic stroke.
Combined, these factors offer great potential for stroke centers to treat more people, faster, improving clinical outcomes.
The Direct to Angio Suite workflow provides valuable, time-saving support for transfer and direct patients who arrive at the comprehensive stroke center (CSC).
Time to reperfusion is fundamental in reducing morbidity and mortality in acute stroke.4,5
In patients presenting directly to an endovascular-capable center, emphasis has now been placed on fast door-to-imaging times and fast imaging to groin access times. Patients who initially present to an external facility face additional sources of delay with prolonged door in-door out times, transport times, and additional testing at the endovascular-capable center hospital.6
Direct to Angio Suite workflows allow for comprehensive stroke diagnosis to be performed directly in the neuro angio suite. This provides valuable, time-saving support for critical patients in acute need of mechanical thrombectomy therapy.
Significant advances in technology mean that we are now able to identify, plan and treat ischemic stroke patients in the angiography suite, without the need for a separate CT or MR scan."
Raul Nogueira at LINNC 2019
Let's think simpler - the Direct to Angio Paradigm