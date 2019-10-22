The Direct to Angio Suite workflow provides valuable, time-saving support for transfer and direct patients who arrive at the comprehensive stroke center (CSC).

Time to reperfusion is fundamental in reducing morbidity and mortality in acute stroke.4,5

In patients presenting directly to an endovascular-capable center, emphasis has now been placed on fast door-to-imaging times and fast imaging to groin access times. Patients who initially present to an external facility face additional sources of delay with prolonged door in-door out times, transport times, and additional testing at the endovascular-capable center hospital.6

Direct to Angio Suite workflows allow for comprehensive stroke diagnosis to be performed directly in the neuro angio suite. This provides valuable, time-saving support for critical patients in acute need of mechanical thrombectomy therapy.