Faster stroke treatment.
Improve outcomes.


When it comes to acute stroke, everyone deserves the best care. Today, more patients can benefit from mechanical thrombectomy through changed guidelines, which widen the time window for endovascular treatment.1

When it comes to acute stroke, everyone deserves the best care. Today, more patients can benefit from mechanical thrombectomy through changed guidelines, which widen the time window for endovascular treatment.1

    Why Direct to Angio Suite?


    At Philips, our goal is to help stroke centers shorten door to re-perfusion times for ischemic stroke by optimizing workflow and protocols, inspired by established STEMI re-perfusion treatment.2
     

    To achieve this, we are working with leading stroke centers on the development of innovative solutions aimed at further improving image quality, while enhancing workflows to shorten re-perfusion treatment times after ischemic stroke.

    Combined, these factors offer great potential for stroke centers to treat more people, faster, improving clinical outcomes.

    That’s health with no bounds.

    The Direct to Angio Suite workflow at a glance 

    Direct to Angio Suite workflow

    Direct to Angio Suite – a one-stop stroke shop

    A one-stop stroke shop

    The Direct to Angio Suite workflow provides valuable, time-saving support for transfer and direct patients who arrive at the comprehensive stroke center (CSC).

    Time to reperfusion is fundamental in reducing morbidity and mortality in acute stroke.4,5
    In patients presenting directly to an endovascular-capable center, emphasis has now been placed on fast door-to-imaging times and fast imaging to groin access times. Patients who initially present to an external facility face additional sources of delay with prolonged door in-door out times, transport times, and additional testing at the endovascular-capable center hospital.6

    Direct to Angio Suite workflows allow for comprehensive stroke diagnosis to be performed directly in the neuro angio suite. This provides valuable, time-saving support for critical patients in acute need of mechanical thrombectomy therapy.

    LINNC 2019 video thumbnail
    Significant advances in technology mean that we are now able to identify, plan and treat ischemic stroke patients in the angiography suite, without the need for a separate CT or MR scan."

    Raul Nogueira at LINNC 2019

    Let's think simpler - the Direct to Angio Paradigm

    Want to learn more about the Direct to Angio Suite (DTAS) workflow?

    Learn more about the neuro suite and stroke treatment

    1 Mokin M, Ansari SA, McTaggart RA, Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery, et al. Indications for thrombectomy in acute ischemic stroke from emergent large vessel occlusion (ELVO): report of the SNIS Standards and Guidelines Committee, Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery 2019;11:215-220.

    2 Borja I, Stefan J, Stefan A, et al., ESC Scientific Document Group, 2017 ESC Guidelines for the management of acute myocardial infarction in patients presenting with ST-segment elevation. European Heart Journal, Volume 39, Issue 2, 07 January 2018, Pages 119–177, https://doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehx393

    3 This presentation contains the first clinical results and experience of using investigational XperCT technology. This XperCT technology is considered work in progress and is not CE marked and not available for sale.

    4 Mendez B. et al. 2018. Direct Transfer to Angio-Suite to Reduce Workflow Times and Increase Favorable Clinical Outcome. DOI: 10.1161/STROKEAHA.118.021989

    5 Saver J et al., 2016 Sep 27;316(12):1279-88. doi: 10.1001/jama.2016.13647.

    6 Jadhav AP, et al. Stroke. 2017;48:1884-1889

