Vascular suite
Vascular suite 

Redefining the outcome of vascular treatment

    Vascular interventions are becoming more diverse and complex. An increasing patient population, the development of new devices, and an uptake in the complexity of minimally invasive procedures mean you need to see better to perform better. Our Vascular suite does just that by providing outstanding imaging and an extensive device offering for even the most difficult procedures.  
    Peripheral artery disease – a growing epidemic


    To treat the growing epidemic of peripheral artery diseases (PAD), we see a clear need for standardization when defining interventional treatment strategies. Philips participates actively in further standardization of CLI procedures from both the imaging and device perspectives.
    Making endovascular treatment simpler and efficient


    Endovascular treatments of aortic diseases are becoming longer and addressing more complex anatomy. Radiation and contrast medium usage are a concern, specifically for elderly and health-impaired patients.

    Contrast-induced nephropathy (CIN), in particular, has been associated with an increase in complications and prolonged hospital stay.6 In this dynamic area, there is a clear need for imaging technologies which improve accuracy, efficiency, and patient safety. Our Vascular suite offers premium workflow improvements and dedicated interventional tools to improve procedural efficiency and redefine outcomes for your patients with aortic disease.
    Philips SmartPerfusion

    With perfusion angiography, physicians can conduct a simple and highly sensitive diagnostic test to predict whether a patient is likely to benefit from a second revascularisation.
    Philips SmartPerfusion

    Philips Azurion IGT, helping to re-imagine the potential of surgical and minimally invasive labs for vascular procedures in Wales

    Philips Azurion IGT

    Philips Vascular suite: Redefining outcomes for vascular treatment

    The number of people living with diabetes continues to climb, bringing PAD and CLI interventions to epidemic levels. Today these patients have more options.

    Philips Vascular suite

    With Philips Azurion a breakthrough in workflow improvement has been realized, resulting in proven efficiency


    With the ever growing number of PAD patients, Azurion offers a number of workflow innovations designed to help vascular teams work efficiently and consistently, while maintaining a single-minded focus on the patient and keeping radiation dose low during peripheral vascular interventions.
        ClarityIQ technology – clinically proven


        Our novel ClarityIQ X-ray imaging technology provides superb image quality at significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients, and operators.

      17% reduction of procedure time with Philips Azurion at St. Antonius Hospital1

      The ability to treat one more patient per day, now or in the future


      This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. The first Azurion lab performance study achieved impressive results which have been verified by an independent third party.

       

      Our novel ClarityIQ X-ray imaging technology provides superb image quality at significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients, and operators2.  

      Gives you full control of all system inputs including intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), CX50 vascular ultrasound at tableside to save time and unnecessary walking in and out of the sterile area. It also enables you in viewing CT patient information from external source (e.g. PACS database). All data readily at hand and controllable at table side.

      This feature helps you manage dose by allowing you to pan the table, change table height or move the X-ray system on Last Image Hold to determine the new center position. This helps you prepare your next run without using fluoroscopy.

      Provides a continuous real-time visualization of the leg as you navigate to the region of interest, making efficient use of iodinated contrast media and radiation dose.

      Our Vascular suite provides dedicated vascular interventional tools and advanced vascular devices to support high levels of standardization and redefine outcomes for your PAD patients. They support each step of your procedure – as you decide, guide, treat, and confirm treatment results.

      SmartPerfusion enables you to obtain stable, reliable, and instant information of foot perfusion5 while the patient is still on the table, to assess treatment effect. This image analysis tool provides functional information about tissue perfusion based on a digital subtraction angiography (DSA). You can compare perfusion characteristics in micro- and macro-circulation, pre- and post-intervention to quantify the effects of revascularization procedures immediately after the procedure.
      High definition images of vessels with superior vascular detail to support precise treatment strategies, navigation, and follow-up.

      Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) is a catheter-based imaging technology that allows physicians to visualize blood vessels from the inside out to aid assessment of presence and extent of disease. IVUS helps to decide, guide, and confirm the right interventional treatment for each patient.

      3D Image guidance provides an intuitive and continuous 3D roadmap. Dynamic 3D roadmap uses the rotational angiography volume acquired in the angio suite overlayed on a live X-ray image. Vesselnavigator uses an existing CTA or MRA dataset as overlay. Both solutions provide insight into the exact position of the guide wire and catheter within the vessel during navigation. They offers a high level of precision thanks to real-time compensation for gantry, table, and small patient movements.

      During treatment, you have to decide if it is safe to treat the lesion, and what size and type of device should be used, and where to place the stent for best long term patency. Philips IGT Devices provides a portfolio of peripheral device solutions that allow you to personalize treatment decisions for each patient.

      SmartPerfusion case: Balloon Angiography of the distal Posterior Tibial Artery.

      Patient:

       

      • 55 year old male
      • Diabetic
      • Critical Limb Ischemia
      • Recent amputation of the 3rd toe, bad healing of the wound.
      • Posterior tibial artery occluded and fibular (peroneal) artery is fragile but without significant stenoses.

      Treatment:

       

      • Balloon Angioplasty of the distal part of the Posterior Tibial Artery.
      • Peroneal Artery is too fragile to treat.
      Stealing effect in Dorsalis Pedis Artery (DPA), based on pre and post comparison.
      Posterior Tibial Artery (PTA) shows more and faster flow after treatment.
      The forefoot is supplied with more blood after treatment.
      • Peak density drops after treatment in the DPA.
      • Area under curve reduces after treatment, indicating less blood to flow through the region of interest. This suggests a stealing effect due to opening of the PTA.
      • Conversely to the effect in the DPA, the PTA perfusion has increased.
      • Considering the whole forefoot, the perfusion characteristics have improved.

      Philips Azurion Hybrid OR solutions featuring FlexMove


      Our Azurion Hybrid OR solutions provide an innovative surgical care environment that offers exceptional procedural flexibility and ease of use, while meeting the highest standards for surgical infection control and hygiene. The Azurion imaging system is mounted on our unique FlexMove ceiling suspension so it can be smoothly merged into OR processes. Treatment teams can easily move the X-ray system wherever needed, and work in their preferred way. Interventional tools and an unique user experience help users quickly and confidently perform a broad range of open and minimally invasive procedures.
          ClarityIQ technology – clinically proven


          Our novel ClarityIQ X-ray imaging technology provides superb image quality at significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients, and operators.

        Our novel ClarityIQ X-ray imaging technology provides superb image quality at significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients, and operators2.  

        Gives you full control of all system inputs including intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), CX50 vascular ultrasound and VesselNavigator at tableside to save time and unnecessary walking in and out of the sterile area.

        This feature helps you manage dose by allowing you to pan the table, change table height or move the X-ray system on Last Image Hold to determine the new center position. This helps you prepare your next run without using fluoroscopy.

        ProcedureCards help you streamline and standardize system set-up and helps to preparation errors. Select the EVAR ProcedureCard and the system is set up the way you want. Hospital specific protocols and/or checklists can be added to ProcedureCards and displayed on monitors to support consistent workflow in one click.

        Team members can access all information from any workspot to save time, improve consistency, and decrease delays.

        Our Vascular suite provides workflow options, dedicated interventional tools, and a broad selection of advanced vascular devices to improve procedural efficiency and redefine outcomes for your patients with aortic disease. They support each step of your procedure – as you decide, guide, treat, and confirm treatment results.

        VesselNavigator provides an intuitive and continuous 3D roadmap based on existing CTA and MRA datasets to guide you through vasculature during aortic procedures. One study showed an average of 170 ml contrast reduction during endovascular repair of complex aortic aneurysms with the use of VesselNavigator CTA image fusion guidance3. Another study showed a reduction in average procedure time from 6.3 to 5.2 (1.1) hours during FEVAR/BEVAR with VesselNavigator CTA image fusion guidance4.
        Visualizes high definition images of vessels with outstanding vascular detail to support precise treatment strategies, navigation, and follow-up.

        Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) is a catheter-based imaging technology that allows physicians to visualize blood vessels from the inside out to aid assessment of presence and extent of disease. IVUS helps to decide, guide, and confirm the right interventional treatment for each patient.

        With aortic repair, the detection and management of endoleaks is important while the patient is still on the table. XperCT Dual can visualize endoleak details. XperGuide enables percutaneous access for treatment with needle path planning and live fluoro overlay for placement.

        A realistic visualization of arterial vasculature is required to effectively access the arterial system. Our integrated CX50 ultrasound system provides premium quality images of the radial artery and veins to support radial access interventions.

