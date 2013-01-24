The first exam is
the right exam.
Conventional CT scans often produce ambiguous or inaccurate data that can require additional testing. To provide better patient experiences* and improve clinical outcomes while achieving the economic objectives of your organization, there’s a clear advantage to making the right diagnosis in the first scan.
Spectral Magic Glass
Spectral Magic Glass enables simultaneous viewing of up to five different spectral results.
Spectral Monoenergetic (MonoE) Image
This 45 keV MonoE image reveals visualization of a suspected lesion. An additional scan is not needed to confirm.
Z Effective Spectral Results
In the Z Effective spectral image, you can visualize iodine uptake, adding another layer of information. Because spectral information is always on with the IQon Spectral CT, this additional information is available whenever a deeper analysis is needed.
The Philips IQon Spectral CT helps you extend the benefits of spectral data to all patients, providing answers for even the most challenging scenarios. Being able to achieve diagnostic confidence, in even the most problematic situation, can help you provide better patient experiences* and improve clinical care.
Dr. Suhny Abbara
Chief of Cardiothoracic Imaging at UT Southwestern Medical Center discusses the exciting capabilities of the IQon Spectral CT scanner.
The Philips IQon Spectral CT and the Spectral Diagnostic Suite easily and fully integrate into your current workflow.
Magic Glass on PACS app
Magic Glass on PACS app offers a simple interface that integrates into your current workflow with little to no training.
Spectral Diagnostic Suite
A suite of advanced visualization applications for the Philips IQon Spectral CT, the Spectral Diagnostic Suite delivers advanced
spectral and clinical application tools, including Spectral Magic Glass and the Spectral Magic Glass on PACS app.
Spectral Magic Glass
In addition to conventional CT images, Philips Spectral Magic Glass enables on-demand simultaneous viewing and quick comparison of up to five different spectral results for a region of interest, including Monoenergetic, Iodine Density, Virtual Non-contrast, Iodine no Water, and Z Effective maps.
Spectral Magic Glass on PACS app
The Spectral Magic Glass on PACS app conveniently launches directly in the user’s PACS viewing setup. Spectral Magic Glass on PACS is only available with the IQon Spectral CT and offers a simple interface that seamlessly integrates into your organization’s current workflow with little or no training.
Low-dose solutions delivering on quality measure
With the Philips IQon Spectral CT, you’ll have the full use of dose management tools—like iterative model reconstruction (IMR)
and 3D dose modulation—allowing you to experience all the benefits of spectral data at the same dose levels as a
conventional CT scan.
Please contact us for more information
about the IQon Spectral CT scanner.