Celebrating 2 Million AEDs

The two-millionth AED marks a major milestone in Philips’ almost 20 year legacy of cardiac resuscitation innovations to combat the potentially fatal effects of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). The roots of this business go back more than 50 years. Introduced in 1996, the Forerunner AED was the first lightweight, durable, automated external defibrillator (AED) that was designed to be easy to use so trained emergency responders could help treat a victim of sudden cardiac arrest.