Healthcare

Optimization services

Increase process e­fficiency and achieve continuous operational improvement.

    Philips optimization services provides data analytics and performance improvement services to help increase processes efficiency, optimize your technology and staff utilization, and provide interim leadership. Collaboratively, we align equipment, services, and Philips-designed efficiencies, to your Emergency Department, Radiology, and other areas of clinical care.

    What’s different about Philips services? Our people.

    Meet some of your partners in business and see what makes them passionate about helping customers.
    Monitoring and optimization services we offer

    Customer stories

    • Optimizing imaging department workflow

      Optimizing imaging department workflow to prepare for growth at Rochester General Hospital

       

      "Philips provided a comprehensive performance improvement assessment and roadmap that has enabled Rochester General to implement best practices.”

       

      Amy Craib,

      Vice President of Operations

    • Patient flow improvement

      Improving emergency department patient flow at  St. Mary Medical Center

       

      "The Philips consultants provided exceptional leadership and became part of our team. They helped identify, develop, and implement process change which has had a significant impact on our patient throughput as well as patient and staff satisfaction.”

       

      Marilyn Drone, MSN, RN

      Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Nursing Officer, St. Mary Medical Center

    • Leveraging analytics consulting

      Leveraging analytics consulting and a performance dashboard for operational improvement

       

      "Philips worked with our leadership, staff, and IT teams to create a performance dashboard, customized for our needs. The daily updates provide a quick look at our performance without each team running multiple reports and the teams can dig into to their department data as needed.”

       

      Kimberly Perryman, MMHC, RN, VP, Patient Care Services & Chief Nursing Officer

      Beverly Hospital, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health

    • Improving clinical processes

      Improving clinical processes in the Cath & EP Labs at WMCHealth

       

      “Together, we are working with Philips to keep the Hudson Valley healthy through a model that supports innovation and transformation in a value-driven environment.” 

       

      Michael D. Israel, President and CEO
      Westchester Medical Center Health Network

    • AU health

      Reducing non-actionable alarms and alarm fatigue at AU Health

       

      "Working together with Philips, we designed a survey, focused on the areas of greatest opportunity, and embarked on a several month project to markedly reduce alarms in our organization. Our results have seen substantial reductions in the alarms. It’s so quiet." 

       

      Kevin C. Dellsperger, MD, PhD
      VP and Chief Medical Officer, AU Health System

    • Rationalizing a trauma service line

      Rationalizing a trauma service line at an ACS-verified Level II trauma center


      The comprehensive trauma center financial assessment provided the analysis below.

       

      • Market analysis supported the continued value and need to provide trauma services in their community
      • Excellent patient care statistics and satisfaction based on positive TQIP results
      • Positive financial contribution to the organization of almost $1 million
      • Continual increase in volume trends in the trauma registry
