Optimization services

"Philips provided a comprehensive performance improvement assessment and roadmap that has enabled Rochester General to implement best practices.”
Amy Craib,
Vice President of Operations
"The Philips consultants provided exceptional leadership and became part of our team. They helped identify, develop, and implement process change which has had a significant impact on our patient throughput as well as patient and staff satisfaction.”
Marilyn Drone, MSN, RN
Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Nursing Officer, St. Mary Medical Center
"Philips worked with our leadership, staff, and IT teams to create a performance dashboard, customized for our needs. The daily updates provide a quick look at our performance without each team running multiple reports and the teams can dig into to their department data as needed.”
Kimberly Perryman, MMHC, RN, VP, Patient Care Services & Chief Nursing Officer
Beverly Hospital, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health
“Together, we are working with Philips to keep the Hudson Valley healthy through a model that supports innovation and transformation in a value-driven environment.”
Michael D. Israel, President and CEO
Westchester Medical Center Health Network
"Working together with Philips, we designed a survey, focused on the areas of greatest opportunity, and embarked on a several month project to markedly reduce alarms in our organization. Our results have seen substantial reductions in the alarms. It’s so quiet."
Kevin C. Dellsperger, MD, PhD
VP and Chief Medical Officer, AU Health System
