Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Lumify
Ultrasound masthead image

Real-time clinical education comes to you​
Philips tele-ultrasound education with EMsono

Real-time tele-ultrasound education by EMsono allows you to connect and learn from experts right from the palm of your hand

Request a follow-up

Interested in purchasing tele-ultrasound education?

Request a follow-up

Interested in Lumify?

Learn more
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Make the most of your time and resources

Philips Lumify integrated tele-ultrasound powered by Reacts
Now you can have one-on-one ultrasound education courses directly on your Philips ultrasound system, without the time and expense of travel and without disrupting your department’s schedule. This educational offering is shown to be as effective as in-person options.1,2 It can also enhance traditional ultrasound education with personalized real-time feedback. 
...remote learning is as effective as in-person learning of POCUS to novice students.”¹

Emsono logo

Expert education across specialties

Emsono remote point-of-care ultrasound education courses offer depth and breadth across clinical applications.​
Emsono graphic icons
Doctor banner

Learn from experts

 

EMsono physicians have been delivering outstanding point-of-care ultrasound education courses for many years. Now you can schedule virtual scanning sessions and connect with these educators anytime, anywhere.
Lumify with soldier

Reinforce skills

 

Tele-ultrasound education isn’t a one-time event. Ongoing sessions allow your educator to help build your skills and clinical confidence over time. Integrated tele-ultrasound has been shown to maintain excellence in point-of-care ultrasound education when in-person training is not feasible. 3,4
Merging our strengths banner

Merging our strengths​

 

Already partners for more than five years, Philips welcomes Innovative Imaging Technologies Inc. (IIT) and its Reacts platform as a Philips company. As one team, we look forward to continuing to enhance telehealth solutions such as remote collaboration and virtual education.​

Flexible learning pathways​


A multi-tiered educational approach lets you customize education for you and your organization.
Modernizing a complete X-ray fleet - Paul Gonyea thumbnail

Basic package

This package offers a bundle of 5 (30 minute sessions) delivered via Reacts, our remote delivery platform.
Advance pathways

Advanced package

This package includes:
 
  • 1 hour introductory consultation
  • 12 months of 1:1 remote education for one user with tailored curriculum (up to one 1 hour per month) delivered via Reacts, our remote delivery platform
  • 12 months of access to EMsono online educational course content
Improved workflow with the DigitalDiagnost C90 - Peggy Colbeck-Rochford thumbnail

Premium package

This package includes:
 
  • One day of EMsono physician-facilitated on-site training within the continental United States for up to 5 attendees, supported by Philips staff. 
  • 4 hours of remote follow-up delivered via Reacts, Philips remote delivery platform
  • 12 months of access to EMsono online educational course content

Coming soon* 
Tele ultrasound banner

Tele-ultrasound education with EMsono

 

Would you like to learn more about our tele-ultrasound education packages?
Request a follow-up
References
1. Drake AE, Hy J, MacDougal G, et al. Effectiveness of remote education in training novice scanners point-of-care (POCUS) skills. MetroHealth Medical School & Case Western University School of Medicine. Presentation, April 2019.
2. Smith A, Addison R, Rogers P, et al. Remote mentoring of point-of-care ultrasound skills to inexperienced operators using multiple telemedicine platforms: is a cell phone good enough? J Ultrasound Med. 2018 Nov;37(11):2517-2525. Epub 2018 Mar 25. DOI: 10.1002/jum.14609.
3. Goldsmith AJ, Eke OF, Alhassan Al Saud A, et al. Remodeling point-of-care ultrasound education in the era of COVID-19. AEM Education and Training. 2020;4:321-324. DOI:10.1002/aet2.10475.
4. Dreyfuss A, Martin DA, Farro A, et al. A novel multimodal approach to point-of-care ultrasound education in low-resource settings. West J Emerg Med. 2020;21(4):1017-1021. DOI:10.5811/westjem.2020.4.45928.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand