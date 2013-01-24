Now you can have one-on-one ultrasound education courses directly on your Philips ultrasound system, without the time and expense of travel and without disrupting your department’s schedule. This educational offering is shown to be as effective as in-person options.1,2 It can also enhance traditional ultrasound education with personalized real-time feedback.
...remote learning is as effective as in-person learning of POCUS to novice students.”¹
Expert education across specialties
Emsono remote point-of-care ultrasound education courses offer depth and breadth across clinical applications.
Learn from experts
EMsono physicians have been delivering outstanding point-of-care ultrasound education courses for many years. Now you can schedule virtual scanning sessions and connect with these educators anytime, anywhere.
Reinforce skills
Tele-ultrasound education isn’t a one-time event. Ongoing sessions allow your educator to help build your skills and clinical confidence over time. Integrated tele-ultrasound has been shown to maintain excellence in point-of-care ultrasound education when in-person training is not feasible. 3,4
Merging our strengths
Already partners for more than five years, Philips welcomes Innovative Imaging Technologies Inc. (IIT) and its Reacts platform as a Philips company. As one team, we look forward to continuing to enhance telehealth solutions such as remote collaboration and virtual education.
Flexible learning pathways
A multi-tiered educational approach lets you customize education for you and your organization.
Basic package
This package offers a bundle of 5 (30 minute sessions) delivered via Reacts, our remote delivery platform.
Advanced package
This package includes:
1 hour introductory consultation
12 months of 1:1 remote education for one user with tailored curriculum (up to one 1 hour per month) delivered via Reacts, our remote delivery platform
12 months of access to EMsono online educational course content
Premium package
This package includes:
One day of EMsono physician-facilitated on-site training within the continental United States for up to 5 attendees, supported by Philips staff.
4 hours of remote follow-up delivered via Reacts, Philips remote delivery platform
12 months of access to EMsono online educational course content
Coming soon*
Tele-ultrasound education with EMsono
Would you like to learn more about our tele-ultrasound education packages?
1. Drake AE, Hy J, MacDougal G, et al. Effectiveness of remote education in training novice scanners point-of-care (POCUS) skills. MetroHealth Medical School & Case Western University School of Medicine. Presentation, April 2019.
2. Smith A, Addison R, Rogers P, et al. Remote mentoring of point-of-care ultrasound skills to inexperienced operators using multiple telemedicine platforms: is a cell phone good enough? J Ultrasound Med. 2018 Nov;37(11):2517-2525. Epub 2018 Mar 25. DOI: 10.1002/jum.14609.
3. Goldsmith AJ, Eke OF, Alhassan Al Saud A, et al. Remodeling point-of-care ultrasound education in the era of COVID-19. AEM Education and Training. 2020;4:321-324. DOI:10.1002/aet2.10475.
4. Dreyfuss A, Martin DA, Farro A, et al. A novel multimodal approach to point-of-care ultrasound education in low-resource settings. West J Emerg Med. 2020;21(4):1017-1021. DOI:10.5811/westjem.2020.4.45928.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.