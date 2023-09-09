Each one of your patients has a distinctive history of symptoms, tests, diagnosis and treatments. Turn large amounts of aggregated data into a decisive clinical plan that reflects their uniqueness.
Interoperable to the core
We strive to devise vendor neutral solutions that facilitate data exchange between all your systems, in multiple clinical domains.
Designed to scale
A build-as-you-grow platform means you can start with a single-modality workflow solution and expand to a fully interoperable, enterprise-wide cardiovascular information system.
Access where you need it
Immediate access to cardiovascular images and information from a single workspace – anytime, virtually anywhere.
A platform that combines clinical expertise with technological innovation to securely connect patients, care teams, and data across the entire cardiovascular care continuum. Enabling you and your team to streamline workflow and improve operational performance.
Next generation workflow orchestrator
Many healthcare providers are under increased pressure to achieve better health outcomes at lower costs. There is a need to standardize practices, improve consistency in diagnosis and outcomes, and seamless access to data to deliver high quality patient care. The exponential increase of data creation, often results in data being scattered across the enterprise, hidden away in workstations, modalities and across departments. This data increase also creates tremendous opportunities to obtain better insights and improve health outcomes by connecting information across the various patient touch points. Our Cardiovascular Informatics solution provides a consistent end-to-end intuitive workflow that allows you to obtain easy access to your patient’s cardiovascular pathway. By connecting disparate clinical systems across the enterprise, you can make fast clinical decisions based on the data when and where you need it.
Key findings from the 2020 Cardiovascular Business Leadership Survey reveal that healthcare organizations see cardiovascular information systems (CVIS) as essential for defining a data-rich path forward for more connected cardiology and better patient care.
