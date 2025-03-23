Extend your team’s capabilities with Virtual Imaging tools for remote collaboration, online education and training, on-demand clinical support and remote exam card management
Philips CT 5300
Intelligence reimagined
Check out the incredible intelligence that’s built into every aspect of this high-performing CT system from start to finish, including AI for new clinical capabilities and workflow advances, as well as Virtual Imaging tools for real-time collaboration, and services for lifetime value.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.