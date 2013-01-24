Home
Leading the way in emergency care and resuscitation

Emergency Care and Resuscitation Systems

Philips Emergency Care and Resuscitation systems help you respond to emergencies quickly and effectively wherever they occur. We offer a wide range of innovative, evidence-based emergency care and resuscitation solutions. We support you with clinical training, services, accessories and programs to help give those you treat the best chance of returning to an active, normal life.
Philips has reached agreement with the U.S. government on a consent decree primarily focusing on the company’s defibrillator manufacturing in two U.S. sites, Andover, MA and Bothell, WA. Under the consent decree, Philips is suspending manufacture and shipping in the U.S. of defibrillators manufactured at these sites, but is permitted to continue providing certain automated external defibrillators, as well as consumables, accessories and service, to ensure uninterrupted availability of these highly reliable life-saving devices.

 

Philips defibrillators currently in use by customers are recommended by Philips to remain in use, and should not be taken out of service as Philips has no reason to believe they pose a risk to patients. Philips is proud that its defibrillators save lives daily, with a high reliability record.  

 

Philips is dedicated to addressing the requirements of this consent decree, and to continuing our focus on quality and compliance. We are embracing this opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to our customers and their patients, and we are confident that our Emergency Care & Resuscitation business will emerge stronger than before.

Learn more

Consumer electronics hall of fame

Proud to be selected into the Consumer Electronics Hall of Fame


Forerunner AED named one of the  greatest gadgets of the past 50 years.
