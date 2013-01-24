Home
hospital masthead retouched

Hospital telehealth

Transforming care delivery  where it matters most

 

Gartner

Philips has been recognized by Gartner in the 2020 Market Guide5 for Virtual Care solutions. According to Gartner, "The ability to support the delivery of virtual care is now a must-have capability for all healthcare delivery organizations."

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Why Philips for hospital telehealth solutions 

Powered by industry-leading clinical algorithms, patented processes, a dedicated care team and clinical expertise, Philips inpatient telehealth programs ensure you have the technology, tools and support you need to improve the quality of care in every unit of the hospital, while driving down your overall costs.

 

Our programs for intensive care, medical/surgical, skilled nursing and specialist consultation in the emergency department enable clinically-driven, best-in-class, connected care that helps improve outcomes¹, lowers costs² and delivers results that matter to the health system, clinician and patient.

Philips telehealth programs at use in the hospital and there impact on clinical outcomes, financial value, and access to care.

Programs

Intensive care

eICU program

Reduce mortality¹, length-of-stay¹ and costs² for patients in the ICU.

Medical/Surgical

eAcute program

Expand telehealth-enabled care models to the medical and surgical units.

eICU Analytics & Research  

eICU Research Institute

 

Big data that’s changing the face of critical care.

Emergency department

eConsultant program

 

Bring remote clinical specialists, including telestroke and telepsych, promptly to the point of care.

Skilled nursing facilities

eConsultant – SNF program

 

Equip SNF teams with remote access to clinical expertise.

Enabling technologies

Technology-powered connected care

 

As a patient moves through the different units of a hospital, eCareManager keeps their information in a centralized database. It provides that their care teams—bedside and telehealth—always have access to the same, up-to-date information, so they can collaborate efficiently and effectively, every step of the way.

eCareManager

Analytics which drive evidence-based best practice

Philips eICU Research Institute (eRI) was established by Philips as a platform to advance the knowledge of critical care. The ERI database is a repository of anonymous data donated by member institutions and is instrumental in product development as well as a key enabler for critical research in the intensive care field.

 

Learn more

    Resources

    Hospital to Home

    Telemedicine and Population Health (HealthLeaders Media Live)

    1. Lilly, CM, et al, A Multi-center Study of ICU Telemedicine Reengineering of Adult Critical Care, CHEST, December 2013
    2. Dahl D, et al. People, Technology, and Process Meet the Triple Aim. Nurs Admin Q. 2014 Jan-Mar; 38(1): 13–21.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

