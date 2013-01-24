Powered by industry-leading clinical algorithms, patented processes, a dedicated care team and clinical expertise, Philips inpatient telehealth programs ensure you have the technology, tools and support you need to improve the quality of care in every unit of the hospital, while driving down your overall costs.
Our programs for intensive care, medical/surgical, skilled nursing and specialist consultation in the emergency department enable clinically-driven, best-in-class, connected care that helps improve outcomes¹, lowers costs² and delivers results that matter to the health system, clinician and patient.
eAcute program
Expand telehealth-enabled care models to the medical and surgical units.
eICU Research Institute
Big data that’s changing the face of critical care.
eConsultant program
Bring remote clinical specialists, including telestroke and telepsych, promptly to the point of care.
eConsultant – SNF program
Equip SNF teams with remote access to clinical expertise.
As a patient moves through the different units of a hospital, eCareManager keeps their information in a centralized database. It provides that their care teams—bedside and telehealth—always have access to the same, up-to-date information, so they can collaborate efficiently and effectively, every step of the way.
Philips eICU Research Institute (eRI) was established by Philips as a platform to advance the knowledge of critical care. The ERI database is a repository of anonymous data donated by member institutions and is instrumental in product development as well as a key enabler for critical research in the intensive care field.