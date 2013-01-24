Home
Devices to diagnose and treat peripheral vascular disease

IGT Devices is happy to welcome Intact Vascular as a Philips company. As one team, we look forward to continuing to expand our image-guided therapy devices portfolio.
Assessing and delivering the right therapy at the right time for the right patient is imperative to improving outcomes. Clinicians need technology that’s diverse and adaptable in order to deliver with optimal precision and efficacy. Philips Image Guided Therapy Devices peripheral vascular portfolio ensures clinicians feel confident that they’re delivering the best possible care with personalized treatment and quality of life for their patients.

Advanced imaging systems

Advanced imaging systems

 

Philips advanced imaging systems provide a multi-modality approach with diverse capabilities for precise and accurate guidance every time. Used in conjunction with Philips catheters and atherectomy devices, you will be able to provide superior care to your patients and attain superior outcomes.

Peripheral imaging catheters

Peripheral imaging catheters

 

Our peripheral imaging catheters help assess the location of the disease and lesion morphology, including calcium and thrombus. IVUS can also be used to appropriately size stents and confirm completeness of treatment.

Peripheral atherectomy devices

Peripheral atherectomy devices

 

Our peripheral atherectomy devices are excellent tools for removing blockages from the bloodstream. Our non-laser products operate as standalone devices that don't have to be paired with other systems.

Peripheral therapy devices

Peripheral therapy devices

 

The adaptable Philips portfolio of peripheral vascular products and technologies help enable clinicians to quickly and accurately assess peripheral vascular patients, and prepare vessels for the precise delivery of optimal treatment.

Compatibility with Philips systems and technologies

IntraSight

IntraSight

Interventional applications platform
Core/Core Mobile

Core/Core Mobile

Precision guided therapy system
Excimer Laser System

Excimer Laser System

CVX-300 & 300p
Peripheral imaging catheters
  • Visions .014P
  • Visions .018
  • Visions .035
Re-entry system
  • Pioneer Plus
Technologies
  • ChromaFlo (Visions .014P, Visions .018, and Pioneer Plus only)
  • IVUS
  • VH IVUS (PV .014P only)*
Atherectomy
  • Turbo-Power laser atherectomy catheter
  • Turbo-Elite laser atherectomy catheter
  • Turbo-Tandem laser guide catheter with laser atherectomy catheter

Venous IVUS app
*Safety and effectiveness of VH IVUS for use in the characterization of vascular lesions and tissue types has not been established.
Philips employee with a renewed sense of life

Stephen lives in the Chicago area with his wife and three dogs where they enjoy many outdoor activities together. When Stephen was 13, he stood up from a haircut and passed out from swelling in his legs. He also had severe pain in his legs and pelvis. Now twenty-seven and tired of experiencing the same symptoms, Stephen began seeing Dr. Hernandez for his peculiar case.
azurion spine image retouch masthead

You're the expert in peripheral interventions. We're here to help.

 

Your skills and expertise merit systems and devices that meet your rigorous standards.

Related technologies

  • Coronary IVUS - Intravascular Ultrasound

    Coronary IVUS - Intravascular Ultrasound

    Learn how Philips intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) imaging offers advanced visualization that enables you to tailor your treatment for every patient.

  • ChromaFlo imaging

    ChromaFlo imaging

    ChromaFlo imaging highlights blood flow red at the touch of a button for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more.

  • VH IVUS

    VH IVUS

    VH IVUS imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen & vessel measurements.*

Supporting you at every turn

Customer support

Customer Support

 

Connect with our customer service team if you have questions or issues with your Philips software and products.

Reimbursement Support for US

Reimbursement Support for US

 

Information for clinicians, hospitals, and general healthcare professionals on the subjects of coding and payment for Philips IGT Devices technologies.

Instructions for use

Instructions for Use

 

Instructions for Use (IFUs) of our products are available online for your convenience.

Customer sales

Customer Sales

 

Have a sales representative contact you, or request product literature.

