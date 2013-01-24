Assessing and delivering the right therapy at the right time for the right patient is imperative to improving outcomes. Clinicians need technology that’s diverse and adaptable in order to deliver with optimal precision and efficacy. Philips Image Guided Therapy Devices peripheral vascular portfolio ensures clinicians feel confident that they’re delivering the best possible care with personalized treatment and quality of life for their patients.
Philips advanced imaging systems provide a multi-modality approach with diverse capabilities for precise and accurate guidance every time. Used in conjunction with Philips catheters and atherectomy devices, you will be able to provide superior care to your patients and attain superior outcomes.
Our peripheral imaging catheters help assess the location of the disease and lesion morphology, including calcium and thrombus. IVUS can also be used to appropriately size stents and confirm completeness of treatment.
Our peripheral atherectomy devices are excellent tools for removing blockages from the bloodstream. Our non-laser products operate as standalone devices that don't have to be paired with other systems.
The adaptable Philips portfolio of peripheral vascular products and technologies help enable clinicians to quickly and accurately assess peripheral vascular patients, and prepare vessels for the precise delivery of optimal treatment.
