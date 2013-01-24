Home
    Image-guided therapy systems

    Together we make the difference in minimally invasive treatment to improve patient outcomes and save lives. With our image-guided therapy systems we aim to remove barriers to safer, more effective, and more reproducible treatments, delivering relevant clinical value where it’s needed most - at the point of patient treatment. Together, we open doors to new procedures and techniques that truly make a difference to people’s lives while driving growth and reducing the cost of care.
    Advanced procedural effectiveness. Intuitive, procedure specific tools and integration of live X-ray, multi-modality imagining, FFR, and patient information are combined in an interventional lab. Quick and easy access to enhanced visualization and live navigation through soft tissue anatomy ultimately help physicians to determine the favorable course of treatment with greater confidence and efficiency.

    Webinar: How is the CV TRIAD leadership managing through the COVID-19 crisis?


    On April 15th, we had the opportunity to partner with a number of CV leaders to host a program on managing the CV Service Line through the COVID-19 crisis. The objective was to provide an opportunity for physician, administrative and industry leaders to share their experiences and approach. The panelists also discussed the lessons learned on leadership and communication in managing this crisis. After the short presentations by our speakers, a highly interactive Q&A session with the audience enabled further exchange of experiences.

    Speakers

    JEAN BISMUTH, MD
    Medical Director CV Service Line
    Methodist Southwest Corridor,
    Houston, Texas

    HILARY NIERENBERG
    Director Network Operations
    CV Care Transformation Services
    Hackensack Meridian
    Health, Hackensack, New Jersey

    MARK GOODWIN, MD
    Medical Director Cardiac Innovations
    & Structural Heart Center
    Advocate Health, Chicago, Illinois

    ALEXANDRA GONCALVES, MD
    Medical Officer for Cardiology and
    Personal Health
    Philips Chief Medical Office

    DAVID KONUR
    Chief Executive Officer
    Cardiovascular Institute of the
    South, Houma, Louisiana
    Houston, Texas
    Watch on-demand

    Whether treating critical limb ischemia, performing a uterine fibroid embolization, or conducting an EVAR, TACE, or percutaneous ablation, the goal is to plan and execute the procedure with precision and confidence. Leverage our multimodality Live Image Guidance and 3D data to quickly assess the nature and location of pathology and reveal hidden complexities. Receive immediate intra-operative feedback on therapy response. Navigate confidently with enhanced live visual guidance.

    Expand your horizon. As the surgical landscape evolves, our surgical solutions are designed to move you forward. Our range of mobile X-ray systems offer exceptional image quality, ease, and control for your procedures. Whether you are equipping a suite of surgical rooms or designing a multi-purpose hybrid OR, we help you achieve clinical excellence by matching your clinical needs to the appropriate imaging support.

    Philips rated Best for Customer Satisfaction and System Performance

    IMV ServiceTrak 2017-2018 awards are out and Philips Interventional X-ray leads in Customer Satisfaction and System Performance.

