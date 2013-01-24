Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

philips maternal and fetal monitoring

Maternal and Fetal Monitoring Systems

naming image

For half a century, Philips has been at the forefront of innovation in obstetrical care.

Learn more about the 50th anniversary, including perspectives from clinical leaders around the world.

Learn more

Fetal and Maternal Monitoring

A new addition to any family is always welcome – especially when it’s the next generation of Philips Avalon fetal monitoring solutions. Avalon now includes a wealth of technical advances in monitoring, measurement, and transducer technology that allow mothers to move about during labor during routine and high-risk deliveries. And with Smart Pulse technology, you can differentiate between maternal pulse and fetal heart rate without the need of an additional sensor like SpO2 and ECG, even when monitoring multiples. View the brief video featuring Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in the UK and Heidelberg Women’s Hospital in Germany to learn more.

 

Discover how this innovative wireless fetal monitoring solution and our obstetrical information system can deliver a rewarding experience for mom, baby, and caregivers.

fetal and maternal monitoring video
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent
Compare Avalon fetal monitors

Benefits of movement during labor and delivery

Doctor and patient

 

Women in labor have many options beyond remaining immobile in a hospital bed. There are documented advantages of movement during labor including a more satisfied birthing experience.

Learn more

Resources

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand