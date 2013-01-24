Home
Clinical Decision Support

Speed decision making for early intervention

Philips clinical decision information systems: making data work smarter for you

Graphical clinical decision support tools such as ST Map, Horizon Trends and ProtocolWatch turn data into clinically relevant, actionable information. Data from multiple clinical parameters are incorporated into innovative, intuitive views which allow clinicians—at bedside or off-site—to catch trends in a patient’s condition at a glance.
Learn more about Philips clinical decision support tools.
Horizon Trends

Visual innovations support clinical decision performance

horizon trends

Built into every Philips IntelliVue patient monitor, Horizon Trends is an innovative screen-trend display option that provides graphical representations of changes in vital signs, making deviations instantly clear and enhancing response time.

 

With Horizon Trends enabled, clinicians gain near real-time visual information on how a patient’s measurements compare to baseline or target values, and in what direction overall measurements are trending. This reduces the need to compare current patient data with past data, allowing clinicians to make informed decisions—and act on them—as quickly as possible.

Learn more
st map video thumbnail

ST Map

A flexible view

The AHA and other professional organizations recommend continuous ST segment monitoring for all acute coronary syndrome (ACS) patients at risk of myocardial ischemia. In multiple contexts, ST segment monitoring is clearly indicated as the only practical approach to continuous, non-invasive monitoring of ischemic episodes.

 

ST Map uses ST values and trends from the vertical (limb leads) and horizontal (chest leads) planes and displays them in an integrated, multi-axis map of a patient’s ST segments. Consistent with American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology guidelines, the unique spatial orientation view of ST Map helps clinicians quickly and easily identify changes at the bedside.

 

ST Map is flexible and easy to use. It offers trend view intervals from 12 seconds to 30 minutes and can be used with 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI™ or Hexad method) and standard 5- or 6-lead ECG placement.

Learn more

ProtocolWatch Sepsis

Manage sepsis, systematically

protocolwatch sepsis thumbnail

Onset of sepsis is subtle and unpredictable. This presents a challenge in detecting it in time to take the most effective action. ProtocolWatch continually checks patient vital signs and nursing observations against institution-defined sepsis detection criteria, alerting caregivers if the early criteria for sepsis are detected.

 

If early signs of sepsis are detected, the ProtocolWatch Sepsis application prompts clinicians for the appropriate tests, observations, or interventions, as defined by the institution. This configurable “Sepsis Resuscitation Bundle” includes a reminder list of treatments and goals, as well as a Horizon Trend display of key patient measurements. ProtocolWatch Sepsis application also logs protocol stages and caregiver actions; this information can be printed for documentation and quality improvement initiatives.

Learn more

Histogram Trends

Complete view of clinical measurements

Histograms are a graphical representation of a patient’s measurements over an extended time period. These quantitative reports allow clinicians to quickly assess and effectively evaluate changes in these measurements. Clinicians can see at a glance if there are changes within a set range of values, which provides a clear, specific overview of significant trends without overwhelming the clinician with data.

 

Histograms also support quantitative assessments of a patient’s response to clinical interventions, such as medication titration. Clinicians can also use histograms to monitor and evaluate respiratory rates of pre-term infants in acute care phases. They provide data that aids in optimizing oxygen and ventilator settings, assessing responses to medication and informing discharge planning.

cds histogram trends

Where to find clinical decision support tools

  IntelliVue MX800

    IntelliVue MX800

    It’s a patient monitor. It’s a clinical informatics workstation. It’s a revolution.

    More

  IntelliVue MX700

    IntelliVue MX700

    Expand your view at the bedside and beyond

    More

  IntelliVue MX550

    IntelliVue MX550

    Built for peace of mind

    More

  IntelliVue MX500

    IntelliVue MX500

    Keeping pace with the point of care

    More

  IntelliVue MX450

    IntelliVue MX450

    Keeping pace with the point of care

    More

  IntelliVue MX400

    IntelliVue MX400

    When the point of care is on the move

    More

