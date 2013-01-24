The AHA and other professional organizations recommend continuous ST segment monitoring for all acute coronary syndrome (ACS) patients at risk of myocardial ischemia. In multiple contexts, ST segment monitoring is clearly indicated as the only practical approach to continuous, non-invasive monitoring of ischemic episodes.

ST Map uses ST values and trends from the vertical (limb leads) and horizontal (chest leads) planes and displays them in an integrated, multi-axis map of a patient’s ST segments. Consistent with American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology guidelines, the unique spatial orientation view of ST Map helps clinicians quickly and easily identify changes at the bedside.

ST Map is flexible and easy to use. It offers trend view intervals from 12 seconds to 30 minutes and can be used with 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI™ or Hexad method) and standard 5- or 6-lead ECG placement.