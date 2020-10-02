Home
MRI compatible patient monitoring

Reduced restrictions; peerless performance

    MRI patient monitoring


    Expression MR Compatible patient monitors are designed specifically for use in magnetic resonance (MR) environments. With technology that supports functionality amidst the pervasive obstacles associated with MR patient monitoring, Expression systems allow greater flexibility for MR technicians and performance that is competitive with bedside monitoring.

    Final CEE consent
    53 plus years excellence in magnetic resonance patient monitoring
    Lauren Taylor,
    RN, BSN, MBA
    Clinical Product Specialist Manager
    Philips Healthcare,
    North America

    WEBINAR: Expression MR & COVID-19

    What you need to know

    Expression MR

    expression mr200

    Expression MR200
     

    expression mr538

    Expression MR400
     

    Display
    12.1" (30.7 cm) Integral color LCD
    15" (39. cm) Integral LED widescreen
    Touch screen
    MR compatibility
    1,500 Gauss
    4 W/kg SAR
    3T
    5,000 Gauss
    7.2 uT B1 rms
    4W/Kg SAR
    3T
    Parameters
    Wireless ECG
    Wireless SpO2
    NIBP
    CO2
    Wireless ECG
    Wireless SpO2
    NIBP
    CO2
    IBP
    Temperature
    Agents
    Featured Parameters

    Wireless ECG 2.0
    Bedside type parameters
    Advanced alarm

    • Gauss detection

    Wireless ECG 3.0
    Bedside - SINC - parameters
    Alarm flags
    Advanced alarm

    • Multi priority technical and clinical
    • Extreme bradycardia
    • Extreme tachycardia
    • Apnea
    • Gauss detection
    MAC values

    Information portal/Control room display

    expression ip5 patient monitoring device

    Expression IP5
     

    Display

    19" (48.3 cm) color LCD wide screen

    Touch screen
    Special features

    Wireless communication with Expression

    MRI patient monitoring systems
    Case management for clinical ease of use and efficiency
    HL7 and RS232 data output
    Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise connectivity
    Optional components
    Strip-chart printer
    Wireless barcode scanner
    Wireless keyboard and mouse
    Control room flex antenna
    Desk stand
    Wall arm (with optional extension arm for strip-chart printer
    Expression MR200
     

    Expression MR400
     

    Expression IP5
     

    MR monitoring accessories

    magnetic resonance accessories

    Expression MR
    Accessories

     

    • Designed and verified to meet ASTM International and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) criteria
    • Designed to withstand demanding magnetic field environments
    • Designed for patient application to reduce the possibility of patient burns from excessive heat generated by the MR system
     

