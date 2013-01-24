Mobile patient monitoring systems Everywhere at once: mobile patient monitoring systems
Mobile patient monitoring systems
The right information for the right need—right away
Philips mobile patient visibility solutions put the patient at the center of the care and shorten the distance between patients and caregivers. Our Philips Information Center works with CareEvent and Mobile Caregiver to provide a unified view of every patient’s medical condition from virtually anywhere, on almost any device. This, along with evolving cableless patient monitoring options, enables clinical care teams to pool their resources and knowledge to deliver the right care at the right time—together.
Learn more about our mobile patient monitoring systems.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.