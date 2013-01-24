Mobile patient monitoring systems

Philips mobile patient visibility solutions put the patient at the center of the care and shorten the distance between patients and caregivers. Our Philips Information Center works with CareEvent and Mobile Caregiver to provide a unified view of every patient’s medical condition from virtually anywhere, on almost any device. This, along with evolving cableless patient monitoring options, enables clinical care teams to pool their resources and knowledge to deliver the right care at the right time—together.