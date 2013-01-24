At Philips, we are committed to transforming healthcare. That includes evolving ultrasound to be a more intelligent solution that enables swift and more confident decision-making, for more people in more places.
Intelligent: we strive to be at the forefront of developing ultrasound solutions that adapt to people’s needs and environments, resulting in more accurate and consistent results in the hands of any user.
Definitive: through exceptional image quality, advanced quantification, and intelligent solutions we provide information to customers to enable a more confident diagnosis.
Everywhere: as care settings expand beyond the hospital, we are expanding the ability to use ultrasound in more places so more people can benefit
Find out the latest on general imaging ultrasound solutions, innovations and technology for enhanced patient care and clinician experience.Learn more
Philips cardiac ultrasound solutions are leading the way with 2D and 3D image quality for cardiology, for confident patients diagnoses. Discover more here.Learn more
Discover the latest on Philips OB/GYN supplies and innovations, for enhanced and more confident obstetrics and gynecology ultrasound experience.Learn more
Find the latest on the point-of-care (POC) ultrasound solutions and resources to help you confidently diagnose and care for your patients.Learn more