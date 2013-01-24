At Philips, we are committed to transforming healthcare. That includes evolving ultrasound to be a more intelligent solution that enables swift and more confident decision-making, for more people in more places.

Intelligent: we strive to be at the forefront of developing ultrasound solutions that adapt to people’s needs and environments, resulting in more accurate and consistent results in the hands of any user.

Definitive: through exceptional image quality, advanced quantification, and intelligent solutions we provide information to customers to enable a more confident diagnosis.

Everywhere: as care settings expand beyond the hospital, we are expanding the ability to use ultrasound in more places so more people can benefit