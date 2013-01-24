Home
    Philips ultrasound machines for general imaging

    Advanced ultrasound imaging. Exceptional patient care.

     

    We are helping you enhance patient care by bringing you advanced clinical ultrasound imaging solutions for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.

    Philips ultrasound machines: technology for better patient and staff experience

    Philips ultrasound machines - video

     

    Introducing EPIQ Elite, a new class of premium ultrasound. Watch the video

    Your priority of exceptional patient care deserves the confidence that Philips ultrasound machines can deliver. Philips has a well-earned reputation for excellence among healthcare providers, and our ultrasound imaging machines are no exception. Boasting innovative technologies, our portfolio of ultrasound machines help drive the best decisions for patients. Reliable and always-running solutions that can help you enhance not only the care your organization delivers to patients, but the confidence in your staff that comes with using reliable state-of-the-art ultrasound imaging technology. With an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence, our ultrasound general imaging solutions will help you meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices.
    Introducing EPIQ Elite, a new class of premium ultrasound has arrived !

    Hospitals and healthcare systems are continually being challenged to provide a higher quality of care cost-effectively. Premium ultrasound today demands improved clinical information from each scan to deliver faster and more consistent ultrasound imaging exams. EPIQ Elite is a new class of premium ultrasound imaging machines, rendering easier performance and a higher level of confidence, even for technically difficult patients. Its goal is to assist physicians to make accurate ultrasound imaging diagnosis: the first time, in less time. This ultrasound imaging machine features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence designed to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound general imaging, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels.
    Ultrasound imaging with EPIQ Elite
    NEW 24" HD MAX Display for the ultimate ultrasound visualization experience 
    NEW PureWave and xMATRIX transducers with leading-edge technology
    nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
    XRES Pro next generation imaging processing
    ShearWave elastography simplifies liver disease assessment
    MicroFlow imaging for remarkable detail in accessing blood flow
    EPIQ Elite
    All general imaging solutions
    Affiniti ultrasound machine
    Affiniti: ultrasound imaging for your everyday
    Choosing a new ultrasound machine system is all about balance. You want the latest technology, out of the box usable. You need accurate diagnostic information quickly, a simplified yet intuitive user interface, and easy access to the critical features to produce the results you need. All in an ergonomic design, to let you work with less reach and fewer steps. Reach all of these requirements easily with Affiniti. 
    Transducers for Philips ultrasound machines
    Transducers: ergonomic ultrasound imaging
    Ergonomic and lightweight, the broad range of transducers suitable for the Philips ultrasound machines range is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.
    Philips ultrasound imaging: Ultimate solutions

    Ultimate ultrasound solution video
    The ultimate ultrasound imaging solution for pediatric assessment:
    Customized to provide quick, confident imaging, this solution provides a non-ionizing, gentler modality tailored to the specific needs of children. Revolutionizing ultrasound for children and elevating pediatric care.
    Explore pediatric assessment
    The ultimate ultrasound imaging solution for vascular assessment:
    Ultrasound imaging for vascular assessment - video
    Providing all-in-one functionality with superb image quality, revolutionary imaging formats (with the world’s first xMATRIX Linear Transducer), breakthroughs in 3D/4D imaging workflows and complementary clinical tools for vascular assessment.
    Explore vascular assessment
    The ultimate ultrasound imaging solution for small parts assessment:
    Ultrasound imaging for small parts assessment - video
    The first ultrasound solution for Small Parts assessment, providing all-in-one functionality with both exceptional imaging and complementary clinical tools.
    Explore small parts assessment
    The ultimate ultrasound imaging solution for breast assessment:
    Ultrasound imaging for breast assessment - video
    Philips ultrasound breast solution provides an all-in-one approach to empower clinicians to effectively assess, monitor and treat breast diseases, increasing diagnostic confidence and helping patients get the treatment they need.
    Explore the ultimate breast solution
    The ultimate ultrasound imaging solution for liver assessment:
    Ultrasound imaging for liver assessment - video
    Thanks to Philips innovations on the EPIQ ultrasound system, there is now a comprehensive all-in-one solution to help clinicians assess, treat and monitor many liver conditions.
    Explore liver assessment

    XL14-3 xMATRIX Transducer

    Ultrasound imaging breakthrough: Philips XL14-3 xMATRIX Transducer

    A true breakthrough in technology, the XL14-3 joins the expanding xMATRIX family offering multi-dimensional focusing for ultra-thin slice imaging enhancing diagnostic confidence when assessing vascular disease.
    More about the Philips XL14-3 xMATRIX Transducer
    More about Philips xMATRIX

    Leading-edge technologies in ultrasound machines:

    Explore the technologies that Philips ultrasound general imaging has to offer.

    nSIGHT Ultrasound imaging
    nSIGHT Imaging
    Reaches new levels of definition and clarity
    XRES PRO Ultrasound imaging
    XRES PRO
    XRES Pro is next-generation image processing
    MicroFlow Ultrasound imaging
    MicroFlow Imaging
    MicroFlow imaging for remarkable detail in accessing blood flow
    Anatomical intelligence in Philips ultrasound machines
    Anatomical intelligence
    Advanced quantification and robust reproducibility

    Ultrasound general imaging in recent clinical cases

    Recent clinical cases

    The eL18-4 in evaluating vascular flow in suspected placenta accreta

    The eL18-4 with MFI in diagnosis of palpable breast masses

    The eL18-4 with MFI diagnosis of breast abnormalities

    The eL18-4 with MFI in the evaluation of neck pain

    The eL18-4 with MFI in diagnosis of thyroid, lymph node and salivary gland abnormalities

    Redirecting the care path with enhanced detection of vascularity and avascularity to redefine small parts imaging

    The eL18-4 in the assessment of carotid body tumor

    The eL18-4 in the detection of pharyngeal space neck pathology

    The eL18-4 with MFI in diagnosis of MSK disorders

    The eL18-4 with MFI in the assessment of renal focal cortical infarction

    The eL18-4 with MicroFlow Imaging (MFI) in diagnosis of thyroid cancer

