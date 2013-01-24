Philips ultrasound machines: technology for better patient and staff experience
Introducing EPIQ Elite, a new class of premium ultrasound. Watch the video
Your priority of exceptional patient care deserves the confidence that Philips ultrasound machines can deliver. Philips has a well-earned reputation for excellence among healthcare providers, and our ultrasound imaging machines are no exception. Boasting innovative technologies, our portfolio of ultrasound machines help drive the best decisions for patients. Reliable and always-running solutions that can help you enhance not only the care your organization delivers to patients, but the confidence in your staff that comes with using reliable state-of-the-art ultrasound imaging technology. With an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence, our ultrasound general imaging solutions will help you meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices.
Introducing EPIQ Elite, a new class ofpremium ultrasound has arrived !
Hospitals and healthcare systems are continually being challenged to provide a higher quality of care cost-effectively. Premium ultrasound today demands improved clinical information from each scan to deliver faster and more consistent ultrasound imaging exams. EPIQ Elite is a new class of premium ultrasound imaging machines, rendering easier performance and a higher level of confidence, even for technically difficult patients. Its goal is to assist physicians to make accurate ultrasound imaging diagnosis: the first time, in less time. This ultrasound imaging machine features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence designed to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound general imaging, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels.
NEW 24"HD MAX Display for the ultimate ultrasound visualization experience
NEW PureWave and xMATRIXtransducers with leading-edge technology
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
Choosing a new ultrasound machine system is all about balance. You want the latest technology, out of the box usable. You need accurate diagnostic information quickly, a simplified yet intuitive user interface, and easy access to the critical features to produce the results you need. All in an ergonomic design, to let you work with less reach and fewer steps. Reach all of these requirements easily with Affiniti.
Ergonomic and lightweight, the broad range of transducers suitable for the Philips ultrasound machines range is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.
The ultimate ultrasound imaging solution for pediatric assessment:
Customized to provide quick, confident imaging, this solution provides a non-ionizing, gentler modality tailored to the specific needs of children. Revolutionizing ultrasound for children and elevating pediatric care.
The ultimate ultrasound imaging solution for vascular assessment:
Providing all-in-one functionality with superb image quality, revolutionary imaging formats (with the world’s first xMATRIX Linear Transducer), breakthroughs in 3D/4D imaging workflows and complementary clinical tools for vascular assessment.
The ultimate ultrasound imaging solution for breast assessment:
Philips ultrasound breast solution provides an all-in-one approach to empower clinicians to effectively assess, monitor and treat breast diseases, increasing diagnostic confidence and helping patients get the treatment they need.
A true breakthrough in technology, the XL14-3 joins the expanding xMATRIX family offering multi-dimensional focusing for ultra-thin slice imaging enhancing diagnostic confidence when assessing vascular disease.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.