    How Philips is addressing COVID-19

    Our commitment to the mission of improving lives is intensified during these challenging times. In support of health systems and healthcare professionals, we have developed this resource center.
    Point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) solutions

    Addressing critical moments. Delivering confidence.

    Philips point-of-care: providing high-quality portable imaging, everywhere you need to be.

    With our point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) solutions, Philips offers clinicians the ability to confidently diagnose and care for their patients. Powered by 125 years of groundbreaking innovation in high-quality medical imaging, Philips point-of-care provides a suite of tools that aims to improve clinical outcomes, enhance patient care, increase staff satisfaction and reduce cost of care. All this is done by allowing clinicians to extend the benefits of safe and efficient POC ultrasound imaging across the healthcare spectrum.   

     

    From handheld devices to premium cart-based systems, our point-of-care ultrasound machines are ergonomic, intuitive and support a confident diagnosis with a variety of options for any work environment. Urgent care with ultrasound machines readily accessible and portable will no longer be a rarity. 

    Point-of-care ultrasound for real-time collaboration: Lumify with Reacts

    POC ultrasound Lumify portable
    Lumify with Reacts combines two-way audio and visual calls with live ultrasound streaming which facilitates real-time collaboration between clinicians. A POC ultrasound designed to enable access to vital information earlier in the health care continuum, while providing clinicians with the flexibility they need.
    Learn more about Lumify portable ultrasound
    Philips point-of-care ultrasound system Sparq
    No barriers with Philips point-of-care solution Sparq
    Philips’ Sparq point-of-care ultrasound system removes barriers of bedside imaging to help you provide the best care for patients. Designed specifically for POC ultrasound clinicians, Sparq makes bedside imaging and scanning easy during critical care, emergency medicine, regional anesthesia and pain management. You can facilitate urgent care with ultrasound machine Sparq, for better patient care and comfort.
    View Philips Sparq ultrasound system
    View Philips Transducers for Sparq
    Philips point-of-care ultrasound system xperius
    Accurate and predictable ultrasound-guided
    nerve blocks with Xperius and Onvision®
    needle-tip tracking
    The new point-of-care innovation by
    B. Braun and Philips specially designed
    as the platform to support current and
    future integrated solutions in
    ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia.
    Xperius
    POC Education

    A unique introduction for medical students

    Introduction to Ultrasound - video (opens in a new window)
    Watch our introduction to ultrasound by Dr. Rachel Liu.

    Lung ultrasound explained

    philips lumify case study - video
    Watch our Dr. Sara Nikravan "Lung ultrasound" short-lecture series.

    Philips Lumify Case Study

    philips lumify case study - video
    Ultrasound-guided knee arthrocentesis by Dr. David Tierney
    Point-of-care ultrasound with the clarity to see it through

    Helping people when they need help most is what you were meant to do. Now, Philips brings you a full suite of outstanding point-of-care ultrasound solutions that give you the powerful clarity to make confident decisions for your patients—no matter where you’re caring for them.
    urgent care with ultrasound machine - video
    Discover Philips POCUS solutions

    Point-of-care ultrasound resources

    Read our tutorials, guides and white papers

    Chart: Lumify Tablet Compatibility [pdf]

    Introduction to transthoracic echocardiography tutorial [pdf]

    Philips InnoSight guide for women's health care  [pdf]

    Point-of-care lung ultrasound tutorial [pdf]

    Philips CX50 xMATRIX CompactXtreme for cardiology guide [pdf]

    Lumify shared roles for systems and data security [pdf]

    Philips Sparq critical care ultrasound system guide [pdf]
    urgent care with ultrasound machine

