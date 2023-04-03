On Sunday, October 15th from noon to 12:30pm, we will host a Center Stage Presentation in the Exhibit Hall entitled:
This new solution aims to help address challenges in situational awareness. We will discuss how medicine uses synthetic vision ideas from aviation with avatar-based monitoring to improve care. We hope you can join us.
Senior consultant in Anesthesiology and researcher at the University Hospital Zurich. Over 30 years of clinical experience. Specialized in user-centered visualization technologies. Private pilot license with airshow authorization. One of the inventors of the Visual Patient concept. Likes to have a walk in the mountains with his wife and the two Labrador dogs.
Anesthesiology consultant and researcher at the University Hospital Zurich. Over 10 years of clinical experience. Specialized in user-centered visualization technologies. Private pilot license with multiengine and instrument-rating. One of the inventors of the Visual Patient concept. Likes to play guitar and spend time with his 6 year-old son.
Flying a plane and caring for a patient involve continuous evaluation of critical data. Inspired by synthetic vision in aviation, the Visual Patient Avatar was originally developed by a team of licensed pilots and anesthesiologists who saw the similarities of the cockpit and the OR and sought to bring these concepts into the fast-paced operating room.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
*Product features may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability. [1] Schulz et al. Frequency and type of situational awareness errors contributing to death and brain damage: a closed claims analysis. Anesthesiology 2017; 127: 326e37 [2] Tscholl et al. Using an animated patient avatar to improve perception of vital sign information by anaesthesia professional. Br.J.Anaesth. 2018, 121, 662-671 [3] Ford S, Birmingham E, King A, Lim J, Ansermino JM. At-a-glance monitoring: covert observations of anesthesiologists in the operating room. Anesth Analg. 2010 Sep;111(3):653-8. doi: 10.1213/ANE.0b013e3181e627d4. Epub 2010 Jun 25. PMID: 20581165.
*Product features may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
[1] Schulz et al. Frequency and type of situational awareness errors contributing to death and brain damage: a closed claims analysis. Anesthesiology 2017; 127: 326e37
[2] Tscholl et al. Using an animated patient avatar to improve perception of vital sign information by anaesthesia professional. Br.J.Anaesth. 2018, 121, 662-671
[3] Ford S, Birmingham E, King A, Lim J, Ansermino JM. At-a-glance monitoring: covert observations of anesthesiologists in the operating room. Anesth Analg. 2010 Sep;111(3):653-8. doi: 10.1213/ANE.0b013e3181e627d4. Epub 2010 Jun 25. PMID: 20581165.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.