Radiography Upgrades
    SmartPath upgrades and trade-ins for digital radiography

    SmartPath for digital radiography offers you several options for assuring your radiography systems are ready to take advantage of the latest technology. An upgrade opportunity for your analog BuckyDiagnost opens doors to the benefits of digital imaging. Excellent trade-in programs for other systems puts our latest innovations in your hands.

    Bucky to DR in one smart step

     

    Now you can do more for less. Philips ProGrade converts your analog BuckyDiagnost X-ray room to full Philips digital without the hassle and expense of a geometry replacement. And all it takes is one day.

     

    Just add our SkyPlate cassette-sized wireless portable detector and an Eleva workspot to experience premium digital imaging, enhanced digital productivity, and high patient throughput.

    ProGrade diagnostic xray
    Discover the value of a ProGrade upgrade
    Learn more about ProGrade
    With ProGrade we have been able to extend the life of our analog BuckyDiagnost by upgrading it to digital capabilities."

    Isabelle Molinie, Manager of Radiology Department

    Hospital Center Andre Mignot, Versailles, France

    Sustainability upgrade to Windows 7

     

    Protecting patient data and securing proper working of your X-ray system is essential. Therefore keeping your operating system up-to-date is imperative. SmartPath offers you an upgrade from Windows XP to Windows 7 along with performance enhancements.

    Benefits of a Win 7 upgrade:

    • State-of-the-art IT platform
    • Eleva platform upgrade with latest IT security, performance, and reliability improvements
    • Maintenance-free malware protection through SolidCore white listing security software
    network and data security
    Network and data security is increasingly important

    A SmartPath upgrade to Win 7 is available for these DR systems*:

    diagnostic x-ray device
    DigitalDiagnost System
    diagnostic x-ray device
    MobileDiagnost wDR System
    diagnostic x-ray device
    EasyDiagnost Eleva System
    * Check with your sales rep to determine if your system qualifies

    Trade-in your outdated system

     

    Now you can stay ahead and profit from new Philips technology by trading in your seasoned radiology system for our latest innovation at attractive financial terms*.

     

    By taking advantage of this trade-in opportunity, you’ll enjoy:

    • New/additional revenue streams
    • Latest features
    • Enhanced workflow
    • Improved patient throughput
    • Enhanced X-ray dose management
    • Satisfied patients, clinicians, technologists
    * Certain requirements must be met and not all customers will qualify. Applicable for Philips Healthcare equipment only
    smartpath trade in
    We can make your trade-in experience easy! You’ll get an attractive, complete service package for your current system.

    Receive exclusive updates and offers

     

    Interested in learning more about our SmartPath solutions in digital radiography and fluoroscopy and how you can enhance your equipment’s performance? Sign up for our email list and receive more specific information or a tailored offering.

    Explore our comprehensive portfolio of SmartPath upgrades and trade-ins:

