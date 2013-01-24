Home
Image Guided Therapy Upgrades
    c bogen smart path

    SmartPath upgrades and

    trade-ins for Image Guided Therapy

     

    Achieve low dose and excellent visibility with an AlluraClarity upgrade. Extend the life of your interventional lab with a Catalyst conversion or enable advanced procedures in interventional radiology, cardiology, neuroradiology, and oncology with Live Image Guidance tools.

    Philips AlluraClarity family, see with confidence every time

    During interventions you want to see with confidence - every time. AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ technology allows you this confidence. Philips’ AlluraClarity family is a revolutionary generation of interventional X-ray systems which provide high quality imaging for a full range of clinical procedures at low dose levels.

    A quantum leap forward for your interventions

    As you know, interventions are becoming increasingly complex. This, in turn, lengthens fluoroscopy time and increases the need for high resolution imaging. New devices can be more difficult to visualize, making it harder to position them precisely and the prevalence of patients with a high BMI can necessitate increased dose levels in order to visualize anatomy.

    All of these factors inspired us to completely redefine the balance in interventional X-ray with our Philips AlluraClarity family.

     

    AlluraClarity with its unique ClarityIQ technology gives you excellent live image guidance during treatment. What's more, you can confidently manage low X-ray dose levels without changing your way of working. In short, you can see what you have to regardless of patient size.

    Interventional Radiology

    catalyst interventional radiology
    Patient suffering from critical limbischemia
    interventional radiology 1
    60 year old male smoker (BMI 24.7) with hypertension and hyperlipidaemia

    Cardiology

    cardiology image
    51 year old female (BMI 28) with angina pectoris
    cardiology image
    61 year old male (BMI 31) with diabetis and hypertension 2nd attempts CTO in RCA

    Interventional Neuroradiology

    catalyst interventional neuradiology
    Cerebral angiogram of 53 year old male patient
    catalyst interventional neuradiology.1
    53 year old male with aneurysm
    catalyst interventional neuradiology graphic

    Interventional tools and visualization

     

    Our Live Image Guidance tools and wide screen technology help enable advanced procedures through intelligent and intuitive integration of multi-modality images at the point of treatment, helping physicians make confident diagnoses and enabling real-time therapy monitoring.

    SmartPath Catalyst conversion

     

    Extend the life of your interventional lab. Philips SmartPath Catalyst program is the practical and cost effective way to transform your current system into state-of-the-art Philips Azurion interventional suite.
    catalyst
    A Catalyst conversion brings new life to your current system and makes it look and perform as if completely new. You retain highly valuable structural components of your existing Philips imaging lab, allowing costs to be reduced. At the same time, we will swap in new functional parts to your system, such as the imaging and control circuitry and flat detector.
    Benefits:
    • System renewal
    • Cost savings
    • Minimal room construction
    • Enhanced image quality
    • More efficient workflow
    • Reduced downtime
    • Training provided
    • Support and warranty
    • Maintain patient capacity
    Take a closer look at the SmartPath Catalyst conversion program
    Use our Value Calculator now to discover the true value of a SmartPath Catalyst conversion.

    SmartPath Catalyst conversion is available for these systems:

    interventional x-ray allura in hospital solution
    Integris Monoplane
    interventional x-ray allura
    Integris Biplane
    allura xper fd
    Allura Xper FD Release 1

    Do you want to explore the Catalyst transformation from old to new in a virtual 3D setting?

    Take a look at our new virtual reality experience

    Receive exclusive updates and offers

     

    Interested in learning more about our SmartPath solutions in the interventional suite and how you can enhance your equipment’s performance? Sign up for our email list and receive more specific information or a tailored offering.
    Explore our comprehensive portfolio of SmartPath upgrades and trade-ins:

