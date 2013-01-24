SmartPath upgrades and
trade-ins for Image Guided Therapy
A quantum leap forward for your interventions
As you know, interventions are becoming increasingly complex. This, in turn, lengthens fluoroscopy time and increases the need for high resolution imaging. New devices can be more difficult to visualize, making it harder to position them precisely and the prevalence of patients with a high BMI can necessitate increased dose levels in order to visualize anatomy.
All of these factors inspired us to completely redefine the balance in interventional X-ray with our Philips AlluraClarity family.
AlluraClarity with its unique ClarityIQ technology gives you excellent live image guidance during treatment. What's more, you can confidently manage low X-ray dose levels without changing your way of working. In short, you can see what you have to regardless of patient size.
Our Live Image Guidance tools and wide screen technology help enable advanced procedures through intelligent and intuitive integration of multi-modality images at the point of treatment, helping physicians make confident diagnoses and enabling real-time therapy monitoring.
Extend the life of your interventional lab. Philips SmartPath Catalyst program is the practical and cost effective way to transform your current system into state-of-the-art Philips Azurion interventional suite.
Interested in learning more about our SmartPath solutions in the interventional suite and how you can enhance your equipment’s performance? Sign up for our email list and receive more specific information or a tailored offering.