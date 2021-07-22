Search terms

Six technology factors that will address your challenges in delivering care to CAD patients.

White paper ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ Mar 29, 2023 ∙ 2 min read

White paper

Image guided therapy

Cardiology

As healthcare providers and care settings are faced with meeting the demands of a growing caseload and high patient complexity in coronary artery disease (CAD) care, patients are also experiencing significant challenges in navigating a fragmented and overburdened healthcare system.

White paper

Six technology factors to address CAD care challenges

Download (2.8MB)

Subscribe to our email updates

Subscribe

This white paper focuses on

  • The critical success factors to address inefficiencies in the CAD care pathway
  • How interoperable, accurate and efficient solutions can enhance confident decision-making
  • The potential benefits of an integrated coronary suite to CAD treatment and patient outcomes

Click here for the whitepaper
CAD pathway and patient care

Discover the insights from the new coronary artery disease (CAD) study

As coronary artery disease becomes more prevalent worldwide, health systems are feeling the strain of ever-increasing caseloads and squeezed resources. Delivering efficient, cost-effective, and high-quality care means getting to the heart of the significant challenges facing cardiology services.

To address the issues, Philips conducted a literature review to explore the role of technology in addressing the key burdens and inefficiencies in the CAD care system. Our unique assessment examined inefficiencies across the entire continuum of care, including those specifically related to diagnosis and treatment. Evaluation of the data enabled us to pinpoint specific areas that could benefit from optimization.

Our study also identifies the role of state-of-the-art technology, with the best clinical capabilities, in creating an integrated care pathway to address the burdens associated with CAD care. All our findings are discussed in the white paper, which is available to download. This details the clinical, operational, and patient benefits of technological innovations that offer better integration, enhanced interoperability and other critical success factors, to enable health systems to:

  • Support better integration of heterogenous medical devices, with frameworks such as an Integrated Clinical Environment that connects data sources and use common data displays to improve communication, or an integrated interventional suite that enables more procedures in the same room.

  • Improve standardized procedures in clinical decision-making, workflows and reporting to decrease cognitive workload for clinicians, create efficiencies that free up time for more personalized patient care, and reduce the burden of documentation.

  • Help accelerate user-friendly technological interfaces that streamline communication while also improving technological capabilities. Simplified procedures combined with web-based, intuitive interfaces can help reduce the complexity and training burden of new and advanced technologies.

  • Increase automation of manual processes with advanced technologies such as deep learning algorithms, machine learning and natural language processing. Automated processes can facilitate image interpretations to improve confidence and accuracy, and reduce risk.

  • Increase use of Health Information Exchange to improve the quality and efficiency of patient care. HIE has been associated with cost savings from avoided repeat imaging, as well as reductions in duplicative lab and radiology testing, ED costs and hospital readmissions.

  • Enhance interoperability for timely and seamless portability of information, which is critical for reducing medical errors and inefficiencies that exist in the acre pathway. Interoperability of medical devices leads to automated and integrated workflows, and could lead to cost savings.

Philips has embedded these critical success factors in our latest diagnostic and treatment solutions. A unique portfolio designed to optimize clinical and operational impact.

Findings from a two-step Delphi expert panel study on the benefits of the Philips’ integrated echocardiography solution demonstrated the following:
 

  • 86% are more confident in making clinical decisions for complex cases
  • 100% experience more reproducibility and consistency
  • 86% believe single screen access to patient data improves staff experience

An independent quantitative survey reported the following results from respondents when using the Philips Coronary Suite compared to a multi-vendor lab:
 

  • 84% feel more confident performing coronary assessment and PCI
  • 84% spend less time collecting data and more time with patients
  • 84% say there are fewer manual tasks to perform

To read an in-depth analysis of all advantages and findings, download the free white paper.

Doctors examining patient for CAD

Suite of solutions

Connected solutions for Coronary Artery Disease

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.